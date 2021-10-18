Oklahoma State Set for Road Game in Iowa State

Full notes available here

The base

The Oklahoma State football team (6-0 overall; 3-0 Big 12) travels to Ames, Iowa, this week to face Iowa State (4-2; 2-1 Big 12) in Jack Trice on Saturday, October 23. ) Stadium with kick-off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

In the air

The game will be broadcast by FOX with Aaron Goldsmith and Brock Huard on the phone. It will also be broadcast live on the Cowboy Radio Network, with Dave Hunziker handling play-by-play, John Holcomb analyzing and Robert Allen reporting from the sidelines. Fans outside the Cowboy Radio Network can listen to the OSU broadcast for free through the Varsity Network app.

In the ranking

Oklahoma State was named a season-high No. 8 in this week’s edition of the AP Top 25, continuing a run of 14 consecutive seasons in the poll. The streak, which began in 2008, is the 10th longest active streak in the nation. Including this season, OSU has been in the top 15 in the AP poll in 12 of the past 14 seasons. It has also seen a top 10 position in the AP poll at some point in 10 of those 14 years. The Cowboys are also number 9 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. OSU has been included in the coaches poll in every week of the 2021 season. Although the first 2021 College Football Playoff Ranking will not be released until November 2, it is worth noting that OSU has been part of the CFP rankings in five of the past six seasons starting in 2021. The state of Iowa is not in the rankings this week but receives votes in both the AP and the coaches poll.

The series

Saturday’s game marks the 56th meeting between the state of Oklahoma and the state of Iowa, with the series going back to 1926. The 2021 season also marks the 11th consecutive year that the teams have met. OSU holds an all-time 33-19-3 lead, including a 15-12-1 advantage in Ames. OSU has won 10 of the past 12 matchups, as well as each of the past four matches played in Ames. Trainer Mike Gundy is 10-3 in his career against Iowa State, while ISU coach Matt Campbell is 1-4 in his career against OSU.

Oklahoma State at a distance

Oklahoma State has established itself in recent history as a top program in the nation, ranking in the top 10 national programs in wins since 2010. The Cowboys have won 72.8% of their games (107-40) in that span and have school-record 15 consecutive bid runs and 15 consecutive winning seasons. In 2021, the Cowboys will be 6-0 for the first time since 2015, and the fifth time in the Mike Gundy era. Oklahoma State has had four single-ball wins so far this season and continues to find ways to win. The Cowboys have made a statement with their last three wins, as wins over Kansas State, Baylor and Texas marked the first time in school history that OSU defeated AP-ranked opponents in three straight games. The most recent win over Texas came in exciting fashion as the Cowboys cleared a 14-point deficit (their biggest deficit of the season) in the first half and came back to take a 32-24 win on the road. In the most impressive stat of the game, OSU’s offense reached 170 yards and scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, while the defense held back the Longhorns and held them to a single yard in the final quarter. run back Jaylen Warren has been OSU’s most impressive player on offense this season. He has rushed more than 100 yards in each of the past four games for a total of 659 rushing yards (164.8 per game), and he is now the only player to have two of the top five single-game rushing yardage totals in the game. Big 12 this season, including No. 1 (218 in Boise State) and No. 5 (193 in Texas). His 193 rushing yards in last week’s Texas win accounted for nearly half of OSU’s offensive yardage in the game, and he rushed 13 times for 118 yards in the fourth quarter alone. Warren is now number 7 in the FBS with 117.5 rushing yards per game this year, despite limited playing time as a backup in each of the first two games. Junior quarterback Spencer Sanders is a threat with both his arm and his legs. He is one of only three quarterbacks in school history to have more than 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career, and his 235.0 yards in total offenses per game in 2021 ranks in the top five of all Big 12 players. Sanders’ main target was a wide receiver Tay Martin , who leads the team in catches, yards and touchdowns despite missing nearly all two games. Martin has produced three 100-yard receiving games this season and is OSU’s most dangerous weapon on the outside. Ever since Jim Knowles arrived as defensive coordinator in 2018, Cowboy’s defense has increased from 6.04 yards per game in 2018, to 5.79 in 2019, 5.32 in 2020 and now 4.71 so far in 2021. If the Cowboys average this season marks the best since the 2009 season when OSU allowed just 4.70 yards per game. One of the biggest reasons for that success is that OSU has had at least nine senior starters in every game this year, led by linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez . Through six games, Rodriguez ranks No. 8 in the FBS with 10.0 total tackles per game.

A win in the state of Oklahoma would…

7-0 for the first time since 2015 and for the fourth time in the Mike Gundy era.

Mark his ninth straight win, securing his longest winning streak since OSU took 12 straight wins from 2014-15. OSU’s eight-game winning streak is the third-longest active streak in the FBS.

Make it 11-2 in the last 13 games and 9-1 in the last 10 games against Iowa State.

Give it five consecutive wins against Iowa State in Ames.

Make the Cowboys 34-19-3 all-time vs. Iowa State and Ames 16-12-1.

Improve Mike Gundy career record vs. Iowa State to 11-3.

Improve Mike Gundy ‘s record in Big 12 games to 87-55.

Improve it to 15-3 in the last 18 games, dating back to the 2020 season.

Make it 143-66 in its history when playing as an AP-ranked team.

Make it 131-137 in its history when playing as a higher AP-ranked team than its opponent.

Make it 78-16 in the last 94 games against opponents outside the AP Top 25, dating back to 2010.

Notable stripes and trends entering the game