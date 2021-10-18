What Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry Must Do to Break the Record – Tennessee Titans Blog

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — In an era where running backs typically don’t dominate, Tennessee Titan’s workhorse Derrick Henry is doing just that.

Henry’s streak of success dates back to the 2018 – Week 14 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His defining moment came in that game when he broke an NFL record-tying 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett did it for the Dallas Cowboys in 1982.

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans tackled Jaguars who caught Leonard Fournette back on the fourth goal from the 1-yard line to force a turnover on downs. Henry lined up in the Titans’ end zone on the next play and scanned the line before taking the snap.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry stiff-armed Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback AJ Bouye en route to a 99-yard touchdown in 2018. Jim Brown/US TODAY Sports

He found a fold on his left and bounced the flight out. A punishing stiff arm sent cornerback AJ Bouye to the ground.

The crowd at Nissan Stadium sensed something big happening and roared.

Henry accelerated to the sidelines and as linebacker Leon Jacobs approached, he sent him to the ground with another stiff arm. Linebacker Myles Jack was the last line of defense, on the 20-yard line, but all it took was one more stiff arm to clear the way to the end zone.

The run showed all the traits that make Henry a dominant force. The sight, the stiff arm and the speed. That’s what makes Henry such a dangerous threat with the ball in his hands. It’s what makes fans stand up and chant his name whenever he gets the ball.

Henry finished the game with 238 yards. That day served as the actual launch pad for an epic 40-game trajectory that led to Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Henry’s 6-foot-3 and 247-pound frame gives the appearance of a big, bruised running back. While more than capable of lowering his shoulder and delivering a hard blow, Henry is at his best when he reaches the second level of defense where he can show off his escape speed.

The mix of size, speed and acceleration Henry uses on the field is rare.

“Derrick’s body is like a gift from heaven,” said Shaun Alexander, former Seattle Seahawks running back.

Henry’s 640 rushing yards after five games this season has set him on pace to surpass Eric Dickerson’s NFL record (2,105) for rushing yards in a season and become the first player to have two consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons. Henry’s start to the season is already more than the 588 yards he had over the first five games last season, when he finished with 2,027 yards.

Consecutive 2,000-yard rushing seasons should almost cement Henry’s place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But what would it take for Henry to break Emmitt Smith’s NFL career record of 18,355 yards?

The record

ESPN Stats & Info took Henry’s 2018 hasty yards and simulated a model of how long it would take him to break the record. The projection used Henry’s moving average over the last 40 games in one model and his average per game since the start of the 2018 season as the other.

• How Bills managed ‘The Comeback’

• Can Titan’s Henry’s Henry set the rush record?

• Bengal show play-off potential

• Miller talks about Denver’s losing streak

• Week 6 takeaways, biggest questions

Based on Henry’s average of 101.3 rushing yards per game since the start of 2018 when he became a consistent starter, Henry will need 118 games to pass Emmitt Smith for the career record. If he can keep that pace and keep the NFL going for a 17-game season, the 27-year-old would break the record in the fourth game of the 2028 season at age 34.

If Henry can maintain 119.8 rushing yards per game pace over his last 40 games, it would take 99 games to break the record, and he would do so in the second game of the 2027 season at age 33, the same age. Smith was when he set the record.

In the past 40 games, Henry has boxed 30 of his 910 rushes (3.3%) and averaged 5.1 yards per rush on those carries (compared to 5.3 yards otherwise). On those runs, he averaged 1.9 yards before contact and 3.2 after.

Henry will try to get over 100 yards for the fifth game in a row when the Titans (3-2) host the Bills (4-1), who entered Week 6 with the third-ranked run defense – what a stingy 78.4 allows meters per game.

‘Giving Derrick Henry the ball gives us a better chance’

Every week Henry is mentioned as one of the greats. Henry’s last feat came after 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars in Week 5, where he found himself in the same sentence as the all-time great Jim Brown.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Henry is the second player in NFL history to record multiple games with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his team’s first five games. The only other player to do so was Brown in 1958.

However, the dominant game does not come without a cost.

Over five games, Henry has had 142 carries, which puts him on pace for 483. The current NFL record for season-long carries is Larry Johnson’s 416 for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2006.

Former Titans who carried Eddie George back in 2000 carried 403 times, making him one of five players to reach the 400-carry plateau in a season. George suggested the out-of-sight, out-of-mind approach to carrier bag collecting.

NFL One-Season Hasty Attempts Leaders Rank Player Year Attempts recruit AYPC TDs 1. Larry Johnson (KC) 2006 416 1,789 4.3 17 2. Jamal Anderson (Atl) 1998 410 1,846 4.5 14 3. James Wilder (TB) 1984 407 1,544 3.8 13 4. Eric Dickerson (L.A.) 1986 404 1,821 4.5 11 5. Eddie George (ten) 2000 403 1,509 3.7 14

“Don’t worry about the volume you get, how much you wear and this and that,” George said. “You slow down when you’re supposed to slow down. I’m not one to count a pitch on running backs because you take them out of their flow.”

In the past 40 games, Henry has had 4,792 rushing yards, which is more than any player in NFL history over a 40-game span. The Titans have relied heavily on Henry’s ability to wear down enemy defenses.

“Eventually I think he’s getting better, building more confidence, seeing where the cuts should be (as the game goes on,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel. “I saw some runs that were better in the fourth quarter than in the first fifteen minutes only by seeing him the same look, or the same defense, or blocking the same path and then making the right cut.”

Tennessee has shown no signs of backing off from handing the ball to Henry. They don’t worry about approaching too much work pressure.

“The balance is win and loss,” said offensive coordinator Todd Downing. “That’s the scale I’m trying to balance. By giving Derrick Henry the ball, we have a better chance of winning.”

That’s not to say they can’t handle Henry’s workload in the week leading up to the games. Henry usually gets Wednesday or Thursday off to keep him fresh.

While with the Seahawks, Alexander accumulated 300 or more transports per season from 2003-05. To withstand the wear and tear, he relied on using technology and science to restore before it became a more common approach. Alexander suggested recovery methods to Henry.

“He needs to take care of his body and make sure it always recovers itself as quickly as possible,” said Alexander. “With technology and science, you see the cold baths, hot tubs, freezers, infrared saunas – all these things bring people’s bodies back faster. It should be a part of your life. Health and science get wiser, and they can recover faster.”

Taking care of his body

As the carriers continue to pile up, Henry tries to maintain his body to withstand the wear and tear, as he wants to help his team in any way he can. Henry’s long-term goal is to leave on his own terms and function in his day-to-day life.

“He certainly has the ability [to become the all-time rushing leader,” ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum said. “The question is longevity, and while I see him as a Hall of Famer, I don’t think he breaks the record.”

But longevity and recovery is what Henry works hard to achieve.

Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Standings »

• Depth charts for every team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index rankings »

More NFL coverage »

The training that Henry does in the offseason is well documented on social media. However, he attacks the recovery process just as hard during the season. Henry has made recovery a huge part of his routine.

“Cold tub, hot tub, massage, ART [Active Release Technique], needles, cryo — those whole nine,” Henry said of his recovery process. “Anything I can do to get my body ready, I’m going to try. I just make sure I feel well enough to pick up my daughter in the morning when she gets up. That’s my main one. You’re hurt all over, especially in our position because you’re getting hit so much, but it’s just about the recovery process and getting your body back under you to come out here and do it again.”

Henry has been going to Arete in Nashville for recovery treatment since 2018. Arete founder Adam Bobo praised Henry for his approach to recovery.

“Where Derrick is different from everyone else is that he takes recovery very seriously,” said Bobo. “He doesn’t cut corners, does all the right things, the little things. Eat right, don’t drink, get the right amount of sleep. He’s really dedicated to his craft.”

Bobo said Henry comes to Arete to do things like cryotherapy, hyperbaric chamber treatment, light therapy, and infrared sauna sessions. They have conversations about how Henry feels after matches and if something is not right. Bobo adjusts Henry’s treatments accordingly.

Arete offers these treatments to a variety of NFL players across the league, but since it’s based in Nashville, it’s easy for Henry to meet Bobo and the staff, even if it’s on a Sunday night after a game for extra treatment. .

What makes Henry’s performance even more remarkable is how opposing defenses focus on stopping him, but don’t.