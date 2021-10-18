Women’s Soccer Heads to Charleston in Midweek Rivalry Game





SIUE (6-6-0, 3-2-0 OVC) vs. Eastern Illinois (4-8-2, 2-3-1 OVC) Competition information

Date:Tuesday, October 19, 2021

First kick:3 p.m. CT

Venue:Lakeside Field, Charleston, Illinois.

All Time Series (SIUE Series):SIUE leads 12-2-1 (W3)

Last meeting:March 9, 2021 (SIUE beats EIU, 7-0) WHERE WE ARE: Just 48 hours away from their 5-0 win over Austin Peay, SIUE women’s football returns to the field – this time due to the postponement of a previously scheduled game on October 7. LAST TIME OFF: The Cougars recovered in impressive fashion on Sunday, matching their biggest win margin of the season with a 5-0 loss to Austin Peay. Five different Cougars found the back of the net in the win, while Bella Henderson and Jensen Schoch combined for the 90-minute shutout. Sunday’s game was also Senior Day, as the program honored 11 graduating seniors and fifth-years. SCOUTING THE PANTHERS: Eastern Illinois has struggled this season, sitting at 4-8-2 overall and 1-2-1 in OVC play. The Panthers were picked to finish eighth in the OVC and are led by Preseason Player to face Kenzie Balcerek. LOCAL FAIR: Coach Burton has recruited and retained talented student athletes from across the Metro East and Greater St. Louis region. Of the 33 student athletes on this season’s roster, 21 are from Greater St. Louis – including five who came to SIUE from a county in the Metro East region. RETURNS: The Cougars are returning all but two starters from last season’s OVC Championship squad and are returning all three goalkeepers from Spring 2021. The returning Cougars are OVC Forward of the Year MacKenzie Litzsinger , All-OVC and United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Second Team Squad Lily Schnieders , and OVC All-Newcomer selection Matea Diekema . NEW FACES: The Red & White welcomes eight newcomers to the program, six of whom are from the Greater St. Louis area. Included in this class are sisters Ashlyn and Kaitlyn Nichols (O’Fallon, Mo.), who join Matea and Myah Diekema as the only known pair of sisters to play on the same Division I football program. SEASON 40: SIUE will play its 40th season of women’s intercollegiate soccer in 2021. Hundreds of student athletes have donned the Red & White to the field, making the Cougars the winning Division I women’s soccer program in the state of Illinois and SIUE to eight NCAA Tournament appearances. NITTY GRITTY: Tuesday’s match will not be streamed; instead, only live statistics are available. Follow it on [email protected] or by clicking the Live Stats link.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siuecougars.com/news/2021/10/18/womens-soccer-heads-to-charleston-in-midweek-rivalry-game.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos