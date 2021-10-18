Gopher Womens Gymnastics Announces 2022 Schedule





Gymnastics Women | 18-10-2021 12:00:00 PM The University of Minnesota’s 2022 gymnastics schedule includes six home games this year, including the annual Intrasquad meeting, and five away games. Times and full broadcast information will be announced at a later date and the schedule is subject to change. “We are so excited about the 2022 season and the opportunity to welcome fans back,” head coach Jenny Hansen said. “We have a fantastic schedule and we are excited to welcome new teams to Maturi Pavilion for our fans, as well as great Big Ten teams. It will be a very exciting home season, as well as our entire schedule and the competition we face. year.” The Gophers will hold their annual Intrasquad meeting on Friday, January 7 at Maturi Pavilion before officially kicking off the season the following week when they host UCLA to take on the Bruins and Olympians Jordan Chiles, Emma Malabuyo and Brooklyn Moors. The meeting will take place on the weekend of January 15, but a specific date of the event will be announced at a later date. As a team, UCLA finished third in the 2021 Regional Championship, missing a one-place NCAA Nationals berth. Fans can watch Minnesota compete against 2021 National Champion Michigan when the Wolverines head to Maturi Pavilion on Monday, January 24 at 7:00 PM. The meet will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Last April, Michigan joined an exclusive club, becoming only the seventh school ever to capture an NCAA women’s gymnastics title, and the Wolverines took it with the third-best score in NCAA Championship history (198,250). ). Minnesota heads to Maryland on Sunday, January 30, for their first away game of the season. The Terrapins finished fifth in the 2021 Big Ten Championships before their season ended on the second day of the regional competition. The Maroon and Gold open the month of February with an away game in Illinois on Sunday, February 6, before heading home on Saturday, February 12 to host the state of Ohio at 4 p.m. Then the Gophers are on their way again to compete in the Big 5 against Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan State and Rutgers. The meet will take place in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday, February 19. Returning to the Pav, there will be a battle between Big Ten Champions as Minnesota, the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Champions, will host the Iowa Hawkeyes, the 2021 Big Ten Regular Season Champions on February 25 at 4:30 PM on the Big Ten Network. Iowa advanced to the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, where they finished third last season. Minnesota will compete in Utah on Friday, March 4 for the first double matchup between the two teams since January 2004. Utah has three Olympians in Grace McCallum, Amelie Morgan and Kara Eaker on their roster. Last season, the Red Rocks finished third at the NCAA National Championships. The final home game of the season will take place at Utah State, Temple and LIU at Maturi Pavilion on Saturday, March 12 at 4 p.m. The postseason kicks off on Saturday, March 19 with the 2022 Big Ten Championships hosted by Iowa. NCAA Regionals will be held April 2 and the NCAA Nationals will be held April 14-16 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

