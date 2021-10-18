Mens Golf Finishes in Third Place in Quail Valley Collegiate





East Lansing, Michigan Led Freshman Ashton McCulloch (Kingston, Ontario/Holy Cross Catholic) and sophomore August Meekhof (Coopersville, Michigan/Allendale)Michigan State’s men’s golf team fired a 9-under par 279 in Monday’s third round, finishing in third place at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational, played at the Quail Valley Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida. McCulloch fired a 5-under par 67 and Meekhof added a 4-under par 68 as the Spartans moved up three places in the team standings to finish third in the field of 16 teams. “I’m really proud of the boys and the way they competed against a very, very strong field of teams this weekend,” Head Coach Casey Lubahn said. “We got better every lap saving our best for last and had some strong individual performances today to take us to the top three in this field. Ashton and August were great for us today and this is the kind of performance we want will need across the board to be successful as a team. “As always, we are deeply indebted to the staff at Quail Valley Golf Club for hosting us and for helping make this event one of the best. It’s always a blast when we come to play here and I know the schools we host also enjoy their experience.” Kansas fired a 35-under par 829 (277-271-281) to win the tournament, seven shots ahead of second place Kent State (28-under par 836). Michigan State finished with a 54-hole score of 23 under par 841 (282-280-279). Toledo finished fourth at 22-under par 842, while Memphis and Northwestern rounded out the top five teams at 21-under par 843. >>>>GOLFSTAT Chris Vandette of Kent State took the medalist with 14 under par 202 (66-69-67). McCulloch finished in a tie for sixth in the field of 84 golfers on 8-uner par 208. After a par 72 in the opening round on Sunday, the freshman responded with a 3-under par 69 in the Sunday afternoon round. On Monday, he had five birdies en route to his 5-under par 67. Meekhof had his best round of the weekend a 4-under par 68 and moved up 16 places in the individual standings to finish at 5-under par 211 and finish 19th overall. He finished the final round with an eagle and three birdies. Senior James Piot (Canton, Michigan/Detroit Catholic Central) shot a 1-over par 73 on the last round and finished for 17th place on 6-under par 210 (70-67-73). Senior Troy Taylor (Westerville, Ohio/Westerville South) and junior Brad Smithson (Grand Rapids, Michigan/Forest Hills Eastern) finished in a tie for 41st place with three rounds of even par 216 respectively. Taylor closed the tournament Monday with a 3-over par 74, while Smithson finished with a 1-under par 71. Michigan State will conclude its fall season on Monday, October 25 and Tuesday, October 26 at the Williams Cup, played at Eagle Point Country Club in Wilmington, NC

