Penn State Announces Women’s Gymnastics Schedule for 2022





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Head Coach Women’s Gymnastics Sarah Brown announced the team’s 2022 schedule on Monday. The Nittany Lions will participate in 10 regular season games, including four home games at Rec Hall. “I am so happy to announce the competitive schedule for 2022,” said Brown. “This year is going to be great and we are looking forward to kicking off the season with the Keystone Classic! The Pennsylvania state teams have worked hard for years to coordinate this event and I am excited to participate in the event on January 7. Shortly after, we jump into our Big Ten schedule, which is always competitive and I look forward to traveling to universities that we haven’t objected to in quite some time! hosting four home games this year, each on will be special in their own way, and I can’t wait to have fans back in Rec Hall supporting our team!” The Nittany Lions kick off the 2022 campaign at Temple University in the four-team Keystone Classic on January 7. The game features four teams from the state of Pennsylvania, while Penn State takes on the Penn, Pittsburgh and host Temple. Penn State will begin its six-meet Big Ten roadmap against Ohio State on January 22. The meet will be one of four road conference meetings as the Nittany Lions will travel to Iowa City on February 4 for a matchup with Iowa, Ann Arbor for an ESPN televised double with defending Michigan National Champion on February 13. and Toledo for the Big Five Meet on February 19. The team will host four home games this season at Rec Hall, starting with a game against Yale on January 14. Penn State Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics will host a doubles game on Jan. 29, when the Penn State women’s game takes on Illinois. The Nittany Lions will be featured on the Big Ten Network on Feb. 26 when they host Maryland in a Big Ten dual-meet before closing the home portion of the schedule on March 5 in a tri-meeting with Cornell and Denver. Promotional themes and events for the Penn State home meetings will be announced at a later date. Penn State’s full 2022 women’s gymnastics schedule can be viewed here. The Nittany Lions finished the 2021 season with a number 33 national ranking. The team welcomes three NCAA individual regional qualifiers in Melissa Astarita , Cassidy Rushlow and Alissa Bonsalli , who chose to return to Penn State for its fifth season. The team also welcomes the three-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree, Lauren Bridgens , who missed the 2021 season.

