Miami Hurricanes keep unraveling and it’s Manny Diaz’s job to fix it

Manny Diaz loves the word “unpack.” As in, “if you see guys who have a long resume to put guys on the floor and they can’t pull it off, that’s something that we need to get them out in the open.”

Well, halfway through his third season as leader of the University of Miami football program with a 2-4 record (0-4 against Power 5 teams), Diaz has a lot to “unpack” in the coming weeks to ensure that this season doesn’t go away completely.

And it could be that in the next two weeks Miami will face the two teams now preferred to meet in the ACC championship game: Saturday at home in North Carolina and a week later in Pittsburgh.

The list of what Diaz and his staff now have to “unpack” is getting longer. As:

How do you keep morale and team together as these tough, heartbreaking losses mount?

Why does this team keep treating the ball carrier as if he was smeared with grease?

When do you start taking game time away from experienced players who have forgotten everything they’ve learned when it comes to the basics and continue to make blunt mistakes?

Why do stupid punishments keep happening?

There are other “X” and “O” related issues, such as helping freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke start faster and dealing with the running back position after Cam Harris lost this season to a knee injury. . (You’ll see a lot more of Jaylan Knighton for that).

“Losing stinks,” Diaz said Monday. “But the fact that our boys are fighting, the fact that we came back from behind, the fact that we’ve had two drives in the last two games, that if they finished differently, could put us 2-0 in the league. . the players recognize that there is something.”

Diaz seeks positives from losing

Taking the positive from Saturday’s 45-42 loss in North Carolina, Diaz fills the fragile psyche of his players with those thoughts, as he should and as any coach would. Recalls that the Hurricanes recovered (again) from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter before losing (again) in the closing seconds… this time on a tipped pass that was intercepted while UM was in position for a winning touchdown or game tying field goal in the final seconds.

But tell us there’s struggles on this team, and this team has a tie, and it’s two games from 2-0, and the quarterback is young, and tackling is learned the same way as when players could actually tackle, and the undisciplined game must stop… only goes so far.

And saying it’s the coaches responsibility to fix it… we need to see results. Yesterday.

Diaz’s biggest threat this week is playing time again. We’ve seen some of that happen with freshmen like defensive linemen Leonard Taylor and Elijah Roberts, cornerbacks Marcus Clarke and Isaiah Dunson and safety James Williams getting more play or moving higher on the depth chart. This week there is the potential debut of 2020 recruit, safety Avantae Williams.

“I’m not happy with the performance of our defense,” said Diaz. “It’s been way below our standards. If you look at some of the crude attempts at tackling and some of the basics, people just lose their training.

“Some guys we found out on Saturday, their roles just need to be shortened a bit.”

This is an ongoing problem that Diaz thought was resolved after the Michigan state loss, but it has now become anemic. Reducing reps has now become the desperate move because nothing else works.

UM removes disgruntled veterans

And that can lead to disagreements, meaning we have to weed out those disgruntled veterans whose feelings could have been hurt. Players like Dee Wiggins and Mark Pope, four-star receivers from Miami and part of the 2018 class. Both have never lived up to expectations and Diaz said on Monday that both are “beyond the depth map” and are expected to enter the transfer portal.

“If guys don’t make plays and they’re mad about it, that’s hard, man,” Diaz said.

The inability to tackle is a reflection on coaching, as is undisciplined play, and Miami is last in the ACC averaging 68.3 penalty yards per game.

“We gave (UNC) 11 points for continuous drives in a game we lost by three,” said Diaz. “These are (things) we have control over and can fix to give ourselves a much better chance of winning.”

Diaz is convinced he hasn’t lost the locker room. However, that remains to be seen. What happens when Miami, an underdog in his next two games, suddenly finds himself 2-6 and 0-4 in the ACC for the first time?

“There are plenty who want to win,” Diaz said of his players. “That’s why we played the way we played in the last two second half. They are not happy with the way the year has gone.

“The noise from outside couldn’t be more upset than what’s happening in here. However, here we have a chance to do something about it.”

Better start now.