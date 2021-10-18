Maryland Gymnastics Releases Schedule 2021-22





COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland Gymnastics has released its 2021-22 season schedule as announced by the head coach Brett Nelligan on Monday. “We’re excited about this year’s schedule,” Nelligan said. “We have some really exciting home games and we can’t wait to see all of Terp Nation back in the stands.” The Terps will take on all nine Big Ten opponents, hosting two quad and three dual meetings at home and competing on the road for six encounters before heading to the Big Ten Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. Maryland will first compete in the annual intrasquad and Red vs. Black meetings, which will be held on November 19 and December 12, respectively. Maryland then heads out and heads to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to compete against Pitt and LIU in a tri-meet on Sunday, January 16. The Gym Terps begin their Big Ten and home games against Rutgers on Saturday, January 22 at noon, followed by No. 8 Minnesota a week later on Sunday, January 30 at noon in College Park. Maryland then travels to East Lansing, Michigan, to face the Michigan State Spartans at 7 p.m. February 5. Maryland returns home to meet Nebraska on Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m. at XFINITYCenter. The annual Big Five Elevate the Stage meeting will take place in Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, February 18 at 7:00 PM, where the Terps will take on conference foes No. 17 Iowa, recent NCAA champions, and No. 1 Michigan, No. 16 Ohio. State and No. 20 Illinois. The Terps remain on the road the following weekend to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The Gym Terps March slate kicks off in Philadelphia, as Maryland takes on Temple, SCSU and Bridgerport on Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m. Maryland then returns home to host NC State, Yale and William & Mary on Sunday, March 6 at 1:00 PM at XFINITY center. Five days later, the Terpstravelto Towson will face the Tigers and George Washington at 6 p.m. On Sunday, March 13, Maryland will host the final home game and regular season against George Washington, Penn and Bridgeport at noon. The Big Ten Championships will be held in Iowa City, Iowa, starting Saturday, March 19. The first, second and third rounds of the NCAA will be held over the weekend of March 30 – April 2, with the semifinals and finals in Forth Worth, Texas, April 14-16. The full program can be found here. — TERP —

