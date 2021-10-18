Williams named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week





NORMAN Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after racking up 361 total yards and five touchdowns in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday, the league office announced Monday. Oklahoma freshman quarterbackwas named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after racking up 361 total yards and five touchdowns in the Sooners’ 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday, the league office announced Monday. A product of Washington, D.C., Williams became the first true Oklahoma freshman to start a game as a quarterback since 1990 (just the fifth OU true freshman QB starter overall) and led the No. 4 Sooners to their 15th national victory in a row. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns without an interception (243.4 passer rating) and ran nine times for 66 yards, including a 41-yard score. He was good for as many touchdowns (five) as he had incompletions. Williams’ 295 passing yards and four passing TDs both set OU freshman records, as the Sooners finished with a total of 525 yards and a season average of 9.1 yards per game. His 261 first-half passing yards were the most ever by a true freshman OU quarterback in any half. This is Williams’ first Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor and marks the second consecutive week that he has earned a Big 12 accolade. He was named Newcomer of the Week in the league on October 11 for his efforts in OU’s 55-48 win over Texas. Williams is the fourth true Oklahoma freshman to earn a Big 12 Offensive or Defensive Player of the Week award. The others ran back Adrian Peterson (three awards in 2004), Samaje Perine back (three awards in 2014) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (one honor in 2020). Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) heads out this week to take on Kansas (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) in Lawrence, Kansas. Kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN. A win would give the Sooners their first 8-0 start since 2004.

