Travel to UCLA Next for #10 Ducks

Oregon Game Notes – UCLA
Game 7 Organization Chart
GAME 7
#10 Oregon at UCLA
Saturday, October 23, 2021
ABC | 12:36 p.m. PT
rose bowl | Pasadena, California.
#10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12)
AP/Coaches rank: 10/10
Head Coach: Mario Cristobal (Miami, 1993)
Oregon record: 30-11 (4th season)
Career record: 57-58 (10th season)
UCLA Bruins (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12)
AP/Coaches Rank: RV/NR
Head Coach: Chip Kelly (New Hampshire, 1990)
Record at UCLA: 15-23 (4th season)
Career record: 61-30 (8th season)
TV – ABC
Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline: Holly Rowe
RADIO – Oregon Sports Network
Local: KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland)
Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Play-by-Play: Jerry Allen
Analyst: Mike Jorgensen
Sideline: Joey McMurry
Pre Game Show: Terry Jonz
Numbers to know
4 – Safety Verone McKinley III are tied six points for the national lead with four interceptions this season.
+9 –Oregon is tied for fifth in the FBS with a plus-9 revenue margin and tied for tenth with nine interceptions.
42 –Noah Sewell ranks third in the Pac-12 with 54 tackles this season, including 42 in the last four games.
180 –Oregon is one of only two teams in the nation (Coastal Carolina) to rush at least 180 yards in every game this season.
218 –With 218 all-purpose yards vs. cal, Travis dye is the first P12 player since 2016 to rush 140 yards and receive 70 in a game.
At a glance
The #10 Ducks head to the Rose Bowl this Saturday for a huge matchup against UCLA on ABC. ESPN College GameDay will be in Pasadena as Oregon aims to take its first win at UCLA since 2014. The Ducks top the Pac-12 North standings with a 2-1 start to conference play, and Oregon is the league’s only team in the national polls with its sixth consecutive top-10 ranking.
Ducks dig deep for Cal. defeat
Thirteen days after a heartbreaking loss in overtime at Stanford, the Ducks rallied against California in the fourth quarter on Friday to take a 24-17 win at Autzen Stadium. The Golden Bears took a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Anthony Brown tied the game with a touchdown pass to Jaylon Redd with 11:23 remaining. Oregon’s defense stopped and Brown came through again, this time with an 11-yard rushing TD to give Oregon the lead. Sanctions helped Cal drive across the field for a possible equaliser, a similar run to UO’s loss to Stanford. But Oregon’s pass rush – fueled by the impact of the second half of Kayvon Thibodeaux – forced Cal into five omissions on his last six passing attempts, including on the fourth goal from the UO 3-yard line with five seconds left.
Dye carries the charge
Oregon will be without a noticeable decline CJ Verdell for the rest of the season due to injury, but Travis dye has shown that he is more than capable of returning the position of the Ducks. The junior ran for a season-high 145 yards and a TD on 19 carries against Cal, while also leading UO with a career-high seven catches for 73 yards. Dye is the first FBS to return this season with at least 140 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards in a game, and the first Pac-12 player to achieve that since Christian McCaffrey in 2016. Dye also reached the top 10 of UO’s all-time favorites. time rushing list, increasing his career total to 2,367 yards. During the season, Dye is third in the Pac-12 with 87.8 rushing yards per game and fifth with 113.3 all-purpose yards per game.
Ducks On College Game Day
For the 27th time in program history, Oregon will be part of the matchup at the location of ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show. The Ducks are always 15-11 when GameDay is in town and 5-3 on the go in those matchups. This will mark the fourth time Oregon has faced UCLA as part of the featured match-up for College GameDay, with the Ducks leading 2-1 in those encounters, beating the Bruins twice at home in 2000 and 2013, and losing in Pasadena in 1998.
Finish strong
Oregon has finished the games strong in the first half of the season, beating opponents 72-31 in the fourth quarter. The Ducks are sixth in the FBS with an average of 12.0 points per game in the final quarter, while surpassing an average of 6.8 points per game in the fourth quarter, a number that ranks sixth nationally. . Oregon has scored at least 10 points in the fourth quarter of all four home games and won the final frame in each of those games.
Scored points on 10 of 16 rides in the fourth quarter.
Forced five sales in the fourth quarter and devised three stops through sales on downs.
Winning the sales battle
For six games, Oregon was among the best in the nation when it comes to winning the revenue battle, tied for fifth place nationally with a plus-9 revenue margin. The Ducks also rank fifth in revenue margin per game at +1.50, while the Ducks’ 13 takeaways are ranked 13th in the FBS and their four lost sales are ranked fourth nationally.
Ground and Pound
Oregon’s attack has been accelerated by its ground attack in the first half of the season. The Ducks are third in the Pac-12 with 210.3 yards per game on the ground and are one of only two teams in the country (Coastal Carolina) to have rushed more than 180 yards in each game. The Ducks’ hasty attack was led by an experienced backfield, such as Travis dyeis third in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game while Anthony Brownis third among QBs in the league in yards per game on the ground.CJ Verdellis still fourth in the conference, averaging 81.2 rushing yards per game, before suffering a seasonal injury.
Offensive line has a combined 78 knockdowns in the last five games, marked by 27 in Ohio state.
Walked for 269 yards in a week two win at Ohio State — the most by a team against the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium since 2014.
Sources
