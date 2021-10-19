Sharks’ Evander Kane has 21 games suspended for violation of COVID protocol





San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was banned from 21 games on Monday without payment for violating the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Kane was being investigated over allegations that he submitted a false COVID-19 vaccination card. Using a false vaccination card is illegal in the United States and Canada and is against NHL rules. “I want to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement. “I made a mistake, a mistake that I sincerely regret and for which I take responsibility. “During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I intend to return to the ice with a lot of effort, determination and love for the game of hockey. “ VACCINATION RATES:NHL starts season with fewer than five unvaccinated players The Sharks said in a statement: “While we are encouraged by Evanders’ commitment to moving forward, we are deeply disappointed at his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA. We will not comment further.” indicate Evander’s status prior to the conclusion of the suspension imposed by the NHLs. The investigation was the third recent investigation involving Kane. His estranged wife, Anna, had accused him on social media of gambling NHL games and the league set him free. She also accused him of domestic violence, and the league said on Monday that those allegations could not be substantiated. He had agreed to stay away from the team during that investigation. The COVID-related suspension will keep him out of the lineup until November 30, costing him more than $1.6 million. Kane had filed for bankruptcy in January, citing $27 million in debt. He is on the fourth season of a $49 million seven-year contract with the Sharks. Contributions: Associated Press

