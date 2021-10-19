Jimbo Fisher rejects talk of LSU job, plans to ‘fulfill this contract’ as Texas A&M coach





Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher tried to quell rumors that he might consider moving to LSU, telling reporters Monday that “we’re building something great and I intend to be here and this fulfill the contract.” Fisher’s comments came a day after LSU and coach Ed Orgeron announced an agreement to split at the end of the season. Speculation that Fisher might replace Orgeron was his long-standing relationship with Scott Woodward, the former Texas A&M athletic director who brought Fisher to College Station and now holds the same position at LSU. Fisher and Woodward are both affiliated with LSU. They were there together in the early 2000s, with Fisher as offensive coordinator and Woodward as the school’s director of external affairs. Fisher, whose contract runs through 2031 and includes no penalty if he leaves, said that while he and Woodward are friends who talk often, he has no plans for a reunion. 2 Related Fisher said he loves being at Texas A&M and is happy with his contract and appreciates the school’s administration. He pointed out, “My family has roots here.” “Listen, I say that because there is nothing going on there and nothing is happening there” [at LSU]. And I don’t want to be disrespectful to anyone else,” he said. “I coached there [at LSU]. It was a great place. We won national championships. It is one of the best places in America. It’s a beautiful place.” But Fisher added, “I love being at A&M and I plan to be here.” Fisher, who is paid more than $9 million annually by Texas A&M, was good-natured but clearly frustrated with the line of questioning. “I’m not commenting on that,” he said at one point. “I’m done with this stuff. I don’t know what more to say.’ Texas A&M is coming off back-to-back wins against Missouri and No. 4 Alabama. The 17th-ranked Aggies receive South Carolina on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32425050/jimbo-fisher-dismisses-talk-lsu-job-plans-fulfilling-contract-texas-coach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos