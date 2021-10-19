Minnesota ends second day at Isleworth





Men’s golf | 18-10-2021 20:15:00 hours MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota men’s golf team is ranked 11th after the first two rounds of the Isleworth Collegiate at Isleworth Country Club in Windermere, Florida. The Golden Gophers followed up their 10-over opening round with a 7-over 295 on round two, giving them a +17 593 over the first 36 holes. Auburn and Arizona State are tied for the tournament lead at 7-under 569. Senior Lincoln Johnson was the team’s top performer on Monday, with a 2-under 70 to tie (74-70–144) in a tie for the 16th through two rounds. Johnson’s second round was marked by a series of three birdies across four holes from Nos. 13-16. He had five birdies overall that day. Ben Warian is 2-over par and is in 25th place, with a 1-over 73 in the second round. He started the day with a 1-over back nine, but finished strong, posting a couple of birdies on the last nine holes of the day. Two shots behind Warian is junior Antoine Sale , which is tied for 33rd (73-75–148). Three bogeys on holes 4, 9 and 10 gave him a 3-over second round on Monday. Harrison Arnold is tied for 62nd at 11-over 155 (78-77) after two days of competition. freshman Bennett Swavely improved his score by four strokes in the second round, finishing 70th (81-77-158). Minnesota closes the Isleworth Collegiate and their fall season on Tuesday morning when they tee off hole 10 at 7:25 a.m. CT. Swavely will be the first Gopher on the track, followed by Arnold, Sale, Warian and Johnson at ten minute intervals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gophersports.com/news/2021/10/18/mens-golf-minnesota-finishes-second-day-at-isleworth.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos