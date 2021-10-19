For Sale – Alex Table Tennis – MyTableTennis.NET Forum





Topics / Topic Starter Judgement Answers Views Last message Forum Topics LF: Butterfly Blades

By presswurst, 01/13/2017 at 7:08am 12 12 32 4431 By alada72

09/04/2019 at 14:44 LF: DHS Ma Long 3 1st series in FL

By EJ247, 09/03/2019 at 22:20 0 103 By EJ247

09/03/2019 at 22:20 FS: CS Hurricane Hao II

By kw0506, 10/25/2018 at 12:28 PM 13 1018 by photino

09/03/2019 at 10:17 PM FS: Donic Bluestorm Z1 and Z2

By dual700, 8/16/2019 at 11:01 am 3 329 by dual700

09/03/2019 at 12:37 pm SOLD: Tommy Zai .’s JPEN deal

By tommyzai, 29/08/2019 at 19:55 SOLD: Tommy Zai .’s JPEN deal 5 385 by tommyzai

09/01/2019 at 12:12 pm SOLD!

By MydasDiablo, 08/31/2019 at 6:30 am 1 205 By SmackDAT

31-08-2019 at 18:01 LF: Banda, Donic or Nittaku JO Waldner OUT (FL)

By EJ247, 07/26/2019 at 2:04 am 3 280 By EJ247

30/08/2019 at 16:25 FS/FT: PPH’s Cpens OBO REDUCED~More ADDED

By PingPongHolic10, 19/02/2018 at 13:52 FS/FT: PPH’s Cpens OBO REDUCED~More ADDED 21 1504 By PingPong Holic10

30/08/2019 at 13:58 FS: Old Viscaria ST

By typus, 12/11/2018 at 6:27am 6 1501 By timoboll89

30/08/2019 at 4:54 am FS: Harimoto ALC – $210

By liulin04, 08/28/2019 at 8:47 PM 7 350 By julidean79

29/08/2019 at 20:29 FS:Butterfly & Mizuno Table Tennis Shoes Size 12

By PingPongHolic10, 02/16/2019 at 5:05 PM 10 714 By PingPong Holic10

28-8-2019 at 23:31 FS/FT: Pack of 5 shirts + 3 shorts

By Antuan, 24/08/2019 at 7:19 am 2 362 By Antuan

28-8-2019 at 15:16 hrs FS: Nittaku Barwell Fleet Fl with rubbers

By rf20, 08/27/2019 at 3:30 PM 2 313 By rf20

28-8-2019 at 15:12 SOLD: Clipper Wood!

By tommyzai, 08/12/2019 at 19:50 SOLD: Clipper Wood! 8 538 by tommyzai

28-8-2019 at 11:58 am LF Carbonado 245 FL

By NextLevel, 08/27/2019 at 4:51 PM 1 112 By timoboll89

28-8-2019 at 10:55 am FS: Olite Old Butterfly

By zeon, 06/11/2019 at 16:29 13 1745 by zeon

27-08-2019 at 14:35 FS: New ZJK ALC-ST & LIU SHIWEN ZLF – FL Blade

By akacoredump, 8/21/2019 at 9:53 AM 2 350 By Antuan

27-08-2019 at 12:53 pm FS/FT butterfly items only *** Discounts ***

By jozev2, 5/13/2019 at 3:57 PM 22 3470 By jozev2

26-08-2019 at 18:12 FS: Butterfly JPEN’s GMax, CyMax and TMax

By NotRob, 08/03/2019 at 1:12 am FS: Butterfly JPEN’s GMax, CyMax and TMax 9 734 By NotRob

25-08-2019 at 23:54 LF – Nittaku Fastarc G-1 black & red 2mm

By pleiades, 24/08/2019 at 8:26 am 2 211 by pleiades

25-08-2019 at 9:49 am LF: Maze ALC ST black tag new with box

By vnttcollector1, 8/25/2019 at 9:18 am 0 183 By vnttcollector1

25-08-2019 at 9:18 am FS: Old TBS, H Series…

By Pioneer, 18/01/2019 at 7:15 PM FS: Old TBS, H Series… 12 12 55 4958 By Pioneer

25-08-2019 at 8:31 am LF: Butterfly Hadraw VR FL

By NextLevel, 08/25/2019 at 01:29 0 109 By NextLevel

25-08-2019 at 01:29 Sold

By Xiuxiusue2018, 24/07/2019 at 22:12 8 543 By Xiuxiusue2018

24/08/2019 at 13:16 hrs SOLD: Dr. Neubauer EXPLOSION!!!

By tommyzai, 08/12/2019 at 19:46 SOLD: Dr. Neubauer EXPLOSION!!! 6 409 by tommyzai

24/08/2019 at 12:58 pm LF: Korbel FL Made in Japan

By thelooper12, 08/19/2019 at 5:59 PM 1 186 By Wangliquin2013

24-08-2019 at 11:05 am FS: Butterfly Phalanx II, Primorac EX, SK7 Tactis

By MAR_PL, 24/08/2019 at 4:24 am 0 244 By MAR_PL

24-08-2019 at 4:24 am Closed

By Robin.w, 5/20/2019 at 12:02 PM 20 3176 By Robin.w

23-08-2019 at 19:55 FS: OSP Virtuoso OFF

By Pleiades, 11/13/2018 at 10:39 AM 8 815 by pleiades

23-08-2019 at 16:45 FS Tenergy 05 black 2.1 $60

By big d, 07/20/2019 at 6:29 PM 2 422 By alada72

08/23/2019 at 2:13 PM

