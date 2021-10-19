Cricket Afghanistan seeks support from members ahead of crucial ICC meeting | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM





By Amlan Chakraborty NEW DELHI (Reuters) The Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) has sought the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council ahead of next month’s pivotal meeting likely to decide the future of the games in the South Asian country. The remarkable rise of the battle-torn nations has been the cricket’s biggest fairytale of late, but Afghanistan risks isolation after the Taliban take over the country in August. Cricket Australia (CA) has already threatened to cancel next month’s one-off test in Hobart between the men’s teams if the new government in Kabul doesn’t allow women to play the sport. World governing body ICC had taken a wait-and-see stance on whether Afghanistan can continue as a full member, allowing it to play test matches, but will discuss https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/icc-adopts-wait-and-watch -approach-afghanistan-2021-10-10 during a board meeting after the Twenty20 World Cup in the Middle East. ACB is committed to working for the development of cricket in the country and hopes ICC members will lend their support, Afghan board chairman Azizullah Fazli told Reuters. Fazli said last month that the ACB is committed to women’s cricket, but is awaiting instructions from the Taliban government about its future. Taliban officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of the previous Taliban government, which banned education for most girls and banned women from going out in public without a male guardian. CA CEO Nick Hockley has said the Hobart test will likely be postponed until there is more clarity about the impact of the Taliban takeover on sport in Afghanistan. Fazli said he would meet CA officials on the sidelines of the Twenty20 World Cup and try to convince them to go ahead with the game as scheduled. We are in contact with CA management regarding the test match and will soon meet with CA leadership to discuss it and further the friendship between CA and ACB, Fazli said in text messages. The ACB chief added that the uncertainty would not affect the performance of the Afghan team under captain Mohammad Nabi. The Afghan national cricket team is well prepared to give their best in the T20 World Cup, he said. Afghanistan kicks off their Super 12 stage campaign with a clash on October 25 against a qualifier in Sharjah. (Reported by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; edited by Richard Pullin)

