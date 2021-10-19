Neighborhood youth learn to play cricket — Neighborhood news

While many New Tampa parents can enroll their children in competitions in sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer and football that they played as children, the same opportunity did not exist for the large Indian populations in the areas.

But now that has changed.

Nagesh Nayak and Prahlad Madabhushi, respectively the president and director of the Tampa Premier League (TPL), which is based in Wesley Chapel District Park on Boyette Rd. have begun hosting youth cricket camps at New Tampas Community Park on Thursday evenings. The hope is to attract and interest younger children, providing the tools and knowledge, in a game that is close to their parents and their Indian culture.

The reason we started it was because there were a lot of interested parents asking if there was cricket coaching for their kids, Madabhushi said. There is a large Indian population in New Tampa so there was a lot of demand.

Nayak and Madabhushi reached out to Tampa City Council member Luis Viera for a place to hold their camps, and Viera helped secure the New Tampa site.

While you can find kids learning to play on the streets and playgrounds in India (like American kids learn baseball, basketball, and soccer), that’s not the case for cricket in the US. Also, there are no leagues for younger players, such as Little League baseball or Pop Warner football.

Nayak says he wants to offer interested players in New Tampa and Wesley Chapel something similar. The goal is to develop new players who can then progress to playing real matches in local adult leagues.

About 40 eager players showed up on September 23 for the first New Tampa camp, which has 4-6 coaches available to teach each week. The children, ages 5 to 16, are shown how to throw and hit the ball, while also learning the rules of the game.

I think everyone liked what they experienced, says Nayak, an accomplished cricketer himself. Hitting the ball, throwing the ball, catching the ball…especially hitting the ball…they enjoyed it.

Madabhushi is pleased with the early reception in the camps.

It was great, he says. The kids love it so much, some don’t want to go home. And the parents appreciate that too.

While the first camp housed all children of Indian parents, Nayak says the camps are open to everyone. In fact, he says, because of its resemblance to baseball, both sports involve a pitcher (called a bowler in cricket) throwing at a batter whose goal is to hit the ball. .

I think that would be a good transfer of talent, he says.

Nayak and other adult players in the area usually play on Saturdays and Sundays on a makeshift field on some extra, unused land in the Wesley Chapel District Park, about five miles north of New Tampa. Their hope is to eventually secure a regular field, level and well-maintained, in the same park, for future matches and tournaments.

As the new players in the New Tampa camp develop and learn the game, they can move up to games in Wesley Chapel with the better players.

Of the children we had, 25 are between the ages of 5-12, Madabhushi said. But there are also about 8 or 10 of them, ages 13-16, that we can take to the next level. The first step is to progress to the adult league, and when they get to know that level, take them to tournaments.

Weather permitting, the camps are held every Thursday from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM and cost $70 for eight weeks of training.

For more information, email [email protected], or visit Facebook @TampaCricket.