Cricket Icon 3 Specifications, Features (Phone Scoop)

This affordable entry-level phone has a fingerprint reader, headset jack and expandable memory. Brought to you by: Carrier availability is subject to testing and approval. Specifications: Compare side by side with… Display 6.5 inches diagonal, 20:9

HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels

270 ppi approx.

Type: LCD (TFT/TFD) Battery 3,500 mAh

Not removable Processor 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio A20 MT6761D

quad core

3GB RAM Storage 32GB raw hardware

Expandable via memory card Cameras 8 megapixels

LED Flash:

HDR

Video: 1080p HD Front camera 5 megapixels

some models (EC211003) limited to 2 megapixels by software Weight 6.49 oz 184 grams Dimensions 6.69 x 3.04 x 0.35 in 170 x 77 x 8.9mm Operating System / Platform Android version 11 modes LTE 2 / 4 / 5 / 12 / 14 / 30

WCDMA 2/4/5 LTE 4G band 2 / 1900 MHz band 4/1700MHz band 5/850MHz band 12 / 700MHz band 14 / 700MHz band 30 / 2300 MHz WCDMA 3G band 2 (II) / 1900 MHz band 4 (IV) / 1700 MHz band 5 (V) / 850MHz Data technology ? SIM card size nano 4FF Phone info from AD continues below… Functions Ungroup functions

Show all features Only important functions Barometer – Fingerprint reader Type: stand alone

on the backside Flashlight Yes Robust – VR ready – Water repellent – Accessibility Hearing Aid Compatible Rating: M4, T3 (usually telecoil compatible) TTY/TDD (digital) Yes Warnings Additional screen – Calling profiles – Connectivity Bluetooth Supported Profiles: HSP, HFP, OPP, PBA, A2DP, AVRC, HID 1.1, PAN, SAP, MAP

version 5.2 Infrared (IR) – MirrorLink – NFC – USB Connector: USB Type-C UWB – Wi-Fi Version: 4 (802.11 b,g,n) customization Interchangeable Body Plates – Data Network Dual SIM – Input side keys volume, lock right stylus – Text keyboard, hardware – Touch screen Type: capacitive Memory Memory card slot Card type: microSD Music FM radio – Headphone jack (3.5mm) Yes Stereo speakers – Photo & Video DLNA – Miracast – TV output – Current Fast Charging – Wireless charging – vote Listen in – HD voice Yes Push To Talk – Speakerphone Yes

