Cricket Icon 3 Specifications, Features (Phone Scoop)

This affordable entry-level phone has a fingerprint reader, headset jack and expandable memory.

Specifications:

Display

 6.5 inches diagonal, 20:9
HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels
270 ppi approx.
Type: LCD (TFT/TFD)

Battery

 3,500 mAh
Not removable

Processor

1.8GHz MediaTek Helio A20 MT6761D
quad core
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB raw hardware
Expandable via memory card

Cameras

8 megapixels
LED Flash:
HDR
Video: 1080p HD

Front camera

5 megapixels
some models (EC211003) limited to 2 megapixels by software

Weight

6.49 oz 184 grams

Dimensions

6.69 x 3.04 x 0.35 in 170 x 77 x 8.9mm

Operating System / Platform

Android version 11

modes

LTE 2 / 4 / 5 / 12 / 14 / 30
WCDMA 2/4/5

LTE 4G

band 2 / 1900 MHz PCS (America)

band 4/1700MHz AWS (America)

band 5/850MHz Mobile (America, Oceania, Brazil, Israel)

band 12 / 700MHz Lower 700 (US)

band 14 / 700MHz Public Safety (US)

band 30 / 2300 MHz WCS (Americas (AT&T))

WCDMA 3G

band 2 (II) / 1900 MHz PCS (America)

band 4 (IV) / 1700 MHz AWS (America)

band 5 (V) / 850MHz Mobile (America, Oceania, Brazil, Israel)

Data technology

?

SIM card size

nano 4FF

Functions

Barometer

Fingerprint reader

Type: stand alone
on the backside

Flashlight

Yes

Robust

VR ready

Water repellent

Accessibility

Hearing Aid Compatible

Rating: M4, T3 (usually telecoil compatible)

TTY/TDD (digital)

Yes

Warnings

Additional screen

Calling profiles

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Supported Profiles: HSP, HFP, OPP, PBA, A2DP, AVRC, HID 1.1, PAN, SAP, MAP
version 5.2

Infrared (IR)

MirrorLink

NFC

USB

Connector: USB Type-C

UWB

Wi-Fi

Version: 4 (802.11 b,g,n)

customization

Interchangeable Body Plates

Data Network

Dual SIM

Input

side keys

volume, lock right

stylus

Text keyboard, hardware

Touch screen

Type: capacitive

Memory

Memory card slot

Card type: microSD

Music

FM radio

Headphone jack (3.5mm)

Yes

Stereo speakers

Photo & Video

DLNA

Miracast

TV output

Current

Fast Charging

Wireless charging

vote

Listen in

HD voice

Yes

Push To Talk

Speakerphone

Yes

