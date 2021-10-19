Urban Meyer says Jacksonville Jaguars’ emotional locker room after London win is comparable to college football titles





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer won many games as a college head coach and was in many emotional locker rooms after the game, especially after winning three state championships in Florida and Ohio. But Meyer said the moments after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday were as intense as he’s experienced outside those title games – and perhaps even comparable. “I think so,” Meyer said. “Maybe even including some of those great ones [national championships].” 2 Related Not only was it Meyer’s first win as NFL head coach, it was the Jaguars’ first win of the season — and the franchise’s first win in 399 days. The Jaguars had lost 20 straight games — the second-longest losing streak in NFL history — dating to a win over the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 season opener. The Jaguars (1-5) defeated the Dolphins on Matthew Wright’s 53-yard field goal as time went on. That led to a big party on the pitch in which players came off the sidelines and chased Wright into the end zone to congratulate him. Wright had signed to the team’s practice squad and had been the kicker for the past three weeks as Josh Lambo was dealing with confidence issues. Meyer normally hands out game balls after wins, but this time the players went it alone: ​​receiver Marvin Jones Jr. gave one to quarterback Trevor Lawrence for taking his first win and Wright also got one and was hoisted on the shoulders of the players. The Jaguars had not scored a field goal in the first five games, but Wright was 3-for-3 against the Dolphins (1-5), including a 54-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter.

