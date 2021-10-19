Game Preview: Tech Aims For Sixth Win Against K-State





LUBBOCK, Texas Texas Tech returns home with its 5-2 record and focuses on bowling eligibility as Kansas State travels to town for an 11 p.m. showdown at Jones AT&T Stadium. This weekend marks Texas Tech returns home with its 5-2 record and focuses on bowling eligibility as Kansas State travels to town for an 11 p.m. showdown at Jones AT&T Stadium. This weekend marks Family weekend at Texas Tech, tradition since 1936. Television coverage is provided by FS1 with Tim Brando behind the microphone next to his longtime analyst Spencer Tillman. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device using the FOX Sports app. Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game through 46 affiliates in the state of Texas and New Mexico, while Brian Jensen will host the call along with analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on XM channel 203, Sirius channel 99 or via the TuneInapp. Single match tickets remain available for Saturday’s match and can be purchasedonlineor by contacting the Athletic Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH. WITHIN THE SERIES Texas Tech and Kansas State meet for the 22nd time on Saturday in a back-and-forth series that currently holds the Wildcats a 12-9 advantage. The Wildcats are coming in this weekend after winning nine of their past ten encounters, including a 31-21 win in Manhattan last season. The Red Raiders had won five consecutive games against K-State before the Wildcats’ streak of success began in 2011.

The Red Raiders’ lone win during that eight-year spell came in 2015 when DeAndre Washington rushed for a career-high 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-44 victory in Lubbock. Washington became the first Red Raider to rush at least 200 yards since Shaud Williams did against Colorado in 1999, as it was the seventh-highest rush total in school history. Patrick Mahomes also threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in that win.

Over the course of its current five-game losing streak against the Wildcats, Texas Tech has dropped three of those games with only one possession. The Red Raiders are 1-5 all-time in games determined by seven points or less against the Wildcats.

The two schools have only met three times outside of Big 12 play with the first coming in a 6-0 win by the Red Raiders in 1933. The two schools also played in Lubbock during the 1963 and 1986 seasons, both Texas Tech wins . TEXAS TECH-KANSAS STATE CONNECTIONS Kansas State Coach Mike Tuiasosopo was employed by the State of Utah in 1996 during: Matt Wells final year as an Aggie student athlete. That season was the first of four for Tuiasosopo as coach of the Utah state defense, where the Aggies claimed the Big West Conference title.

final year as an Aggie student athlete. That season was the first of four for Tuiasosopo as coach of the Utah state defense, where the Aggies claimed the Big West Conference title. Kansas State Defense Coach BuddyWyatt Teamed Up With Texas Tech Defense Line Coach Paul Randolph for three seasons in Alabama from 2003-05 where they both worked with the Crimson Tide defense line. He left the Alabama staff prior to the 2007 season to take on the same role in Nebraska, where he worked under the current Texas Tech linebackers coach. Kevin Cosgrove , who was the Huskers’ defensive coordinator at the time.

for three seasons in Alabama from 2003-05 where they both worked with the Crimson Tide defense line. He left the Alabama staff prior to the 2007 season to take on the same role in Nebraska, where he worked under the current Texas Tech linebackers coach. , who was the Huskers’ defensive coordinator at the time. Kansas State cornerbacks coach Van Malone has worked with a handful of Texas Tech staffs, including Tommerdahl at Texas A&M from 2006-07, as well as Randolph and Defensive Coordinator Keith Patterson in Tulsa in 2010. Malone was the secondary coach at both stops, as he ended up working one season under Patterson when he was the co-defensive coordinator. Randolph was also on that Tulsa staff as executive senior associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator in charge of the defense line.

in Tulsa in 2010. Malone was the secondary coach at both stops, as he ended up working one season under Patterson when he was the co-defensive coordinator. Randolph was also on that Tulsa staff as executive senior associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator in charge of the defense line. Texas Tech outside receivers coach Joel Filani put together arguably the best game of his playing career against the state of Kansas in 2005, when the then-junior 10 brought in catches for a school-record one-game 255 receiving yards in a 59-20 rout. Filani’s single-game record was later broken in 2018 when Antoine Welsey racked up a total of 261 yards through the air against Houston.

put together arguably the best game of his playing career against the state of Kansas in 2005, when the then-junior 10 brought in catches for a school-record one-game 255 receiving yards in a 59-20 rout. Filani’s single-game record was later broken in 2018 when Antoine Welsey racked up a total of 261 yards through the air against Houston. Texas Technical Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was a four-year letterman with Kansas State linebacker, where he led the Big 8 Conference in tackles in 1993 as a junior. Hocutt, who was named captain in his senior year under legendary K-State head coach Bill Snyder, was named to the All-Big 8 Conference team after his junior season. The Sporting News selected him as one of the country’s 20 “most underrated” players in 1993. He received his degree in political science from Kansas State in 1995. ELIGIBLE FOR RED RAIDERS The Red Raiders will try to qualify for the bowl against Kansas State on Saturday for the first time since 2017. The Red Raiders, one of the most frequent bowl participants in college football history, are looking to avoid their first four-year bowl absence since staying home from postseason play for eight consecutive seasons from 1978-85. This is currently the longest Texas Tech to go without a bowl season since missing the 1990-92 postseason.

A win over Kansas State would improve the Red Raiders to 6-2 overall, marking their best season start since 2013, when Texas Tech was 7-1 through eight games. It would be the seventh time in the Big 12 era that Texas Tech has started a season with 6-2 overall or better, as the Red Raiders had similar starts in 1998 (6-2), 2005 (7-1), 2007 (6 -2), 2008 (8-0), 2012 (6-2) and 2013 (7-1). The Red Raiders finished with eight or more wins in five of those six seasons before.

This is the 14th time during the Big 12 era where the Red Raiders have started a season 5-2 overall. Of the 13 previous times, Texas Tech has reached a bowling match in 11 of those seasons, with the two exceptions in 2011 and 2018.

Texas Tech came in tied for 21st all-time this season with 38 career bowl appearances, matching the totals of fellow Big 12 member TCU as well as Ole Miss, BYU and Notre Dame. The Red Raiders are third among current Big 12 members for bowl appearances, behind only Texas (57) and Oklahoma (54). RANDOM TIDBITS TO KANSAS STATEGAME The Kansas win marked Texas Tech’s third-place finish on the road, or neutral ground, this season. It’s the most in a season since 2017, when the Red Raiders took home wins over Houston, Kansas, Baylor (AT&T Stadium – Arlington) and Texas. The Red Raiders have only two road games left in Oklahoma (October 30) and Baylor (November 27) to close out the season.

Both of Texas Tech’s conference victories this season came in as the Red Raiders traveled to both West Virginia and Kansas in recent weeks. It marks Tech’s first back-to-back Big 12 road wins since 2018, when the Red Raiders opened their league schedule with a 41-17 defeat to No. 15 Oklahoma State and then followed with a 17-14 win over TCU. Tech hasn’t won three consecutive Big 12 road games since 2008, when the Red Raiders defeated Kansas State, Texas A&M and Kansas.

The injury bug has plagued the Red Raiders for the past few weeks as 14 members of Texas Tech’s two-deep have missed a game in the past three weeks, listing two of the three preseason All-Big 12 rosters in wide receiver. Erik Ezukanma (WVU) and center Dawson Deaton (WVU, KU). Tech missed too DaMarcus Fields (WVU), Tyler Shough (all three games), Adrian Frye (KU), Tony Bradford Jr. (KU), Marquis Waters (out for season), Malik Dunlap (WVU, TCU), JJ Sparkman (all three games), TJ Stormt (KU), Reggie Pearson Jr. (TCU), Kosi Eldridge (TCU, KU), Troy Te’o (KU) and Tahj Brooks (all three games) during that stretch.

(WVU) and center (WVU, KU). Tech missed too (WVU), (all three games), (KU), (KU), (out for season), (WVU, TCU), (all three games), (KU), (TCU), (TCU, KU), (KU) and (all three games) during that stretch. This is only the fourth time in the Big 12 era that Texas Tech has faced the two Sunflower State schools in Kansas and Kansas in consecutive weeks. The Red Raiders previously did so in 2000, 2001 and 2016, splitting the two games into each of those three years.

Texas Tech comes in this weekend with a record 42-17 against unranked conference opponents at home during the Big 12 era.

Matt Wells is an impressive 36-15 over his home game career (.706 win rate) after taking 27-7 during his Utah State offseason seasons and then 9-6 so far during his Texas Tech term. The Red Raiders were home 4-2 a year ago, marking their first winning season at home since 2015. Proud of our TEAM for another win on the road?? Time to stack success! Should we have all of Red Raider Nation at home by next Saturday? #WeUsOur ???? pic.twitter.com/kAqKLXo3Q2 Matt Wells TT (@TTUCoachWells) October 17, 2021

