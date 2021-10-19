Cricket 22 is now available for digital pre-order and pre-download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S





Pre-order now to get exclusive access to the Cricket 22 Nets Training! This digital bonus includes – Cricket 22 Nets Training – Batting and Bowling Mini Games – Online Leaderboards Cricket 22 delivers the most robust, substantial cricket game fans have ever seen. Enjoy the fully licensed Ashes, the pinnacle of the longstanding rivalry between Australia and England. In addition, take part in the Australian Big Bash T20 competition, the wildly innovative The Hundred in England, the tropical party of the CPL in the Caribbean, and enter the international battlefield with fully licensed teams from Australia, England, The West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland. And, in keeping with Big Ant’s commitment to equality and equal representation, both the men’s and women’s games have been replicated throughout Cricket 22. Cricket 22 also includes a host of new innovations, including: – Brand new bowling and fielding controls; Whether it’s a snappy quick bounce, or the satisfying click as you toss the ball out of the infield for a precise run-out, Cricket 22 has refined, tight controls that let you play your best cricket match. – An in-depth, narrative career mode; you are in control on and off the pitch. You manage your training sessions and press conferences, treat injuries and determine your path to international glory! – It is the most accessible cricket game yet; New to cricket? Cricket 22 makes getting into the game easier than ever before, with a completely revised set of tutorials and a first-time user experience. Cricket 22 is the most detailed simulation of the sport Big Ant has ever created, and thanks to these tutorials, you’ll be batting and bowling like a pro in no time. – An all-new commentary team; Cricket 22 brings a star-studded commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Each shot will be mentioned with more depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time ever in a sports match, there will be an all-women commentary team, further deepening women’s representation in the Cricket 22 experience. – The most beautiful cricket ever; Cricket 22 takes full advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation of hardware. Not only does the game load at blinding speed, getting you into the action faster than ever before, it also includes a full suite of visual updates, including incredible real-time ray tracing elements, making the most visually realistic cricket game ever seen.

