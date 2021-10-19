Aaron Rodgers ‘owns’ the Bears, but what about Washington?

While the Packers led the Bears at the end of Sunday’s game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered the knockout punch with a six-yard touchdown rush to seal the game for Green Bay. But what came next immediately became the main story of Sunday’s win.

“I own you! I still own you!” Rodgers yelled at the Chicago faithful in Soldier Field.

Rodgers didn’t to have to tell Windy City fans that — it’s not like they didn’t already know. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has won 22 of his 27 regular season starts against Chicago since becoming the Green Bay starter, making the NFL’s oldest rivalry one of its most lopsided.

Green Bay has Washington next on the schedule. And now that Ron Rivera’s club is moving to Lambeau next week, that got me thinking: Does Aaron Rodgers Also Own Washington?

Surprisingly, he doesn’t.

For his career, Rodgers has a regular season record of 2-3 against Washington. Of the 31 other franchises the quarterback has played against, only six other teams have career win rates of .500 or lower. And of those six clubs, only number 12 Tampa Bay has experienced more than Washington.

Rodgers did have a post-season win over Washington, a 35-18 Wild Card win on the road in January 2016, taking his career record against the WFT to 3-3. That victory marks the only time Green Bay and Washington will face each other. each other in the playoffs since Rodgers became the Packers’ starter.

Rodgers’ first game of his career against Washington came all the way back in 2010, a matchup that Washington won 16-13 in overtime. Rodgers finished with 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the game — the only time a Washington player has eliminated Rodgers in his career.

In 2013, the two teams played in Lambeau and Rodgers led Green Bay to a blazing 38-20 win over Washington. Rodgers finished with 480 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in what was one of the most impressive individual performances of his career. The final score was a lot closer than the game actually was, as the Packers led 38-0 in the third quarter before Washington could finally put points on the board.

After that 2013 outburst win, Green Bay and Washington wouldn’t face each other again until that 2016 Wild Card game. In that Packers win, Rodgers played solid but was nothing spectacular. He finished with just 210 yards of passing and two touchdowns, as Green Bay’s running game accounted for the other two scores. Washington jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but that was quickly wiped out. In the end, it was an easy win for Green Bay.

Eleven months later, however, Washington was able to retaliate against Rodgers. Hosting Green Bay on Sunday Night Football the weekend before Thanksgiving, Kirk Cousins ​​defeated Rodgers en route to a 42-24 win over the Packers for Washington’s best win of the 2016 season.

Cousins ​​finished that big win with 375 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 145.8 QB rating. Rodgers still lit up the stats with 351 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to beat Cousins ​​and Washington that night.

The next match-up between the two teams match in September 2018, where Washington defeated Green Bay, 31-17, at home. That game was the Adrian Peterson show, as the receding veteran ran 124 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Rodgers finished with a modest stat: 265 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, but the Packers offense struggled to establish a certain rhythm for most of the day.

The most recent game between Green Bay and Washington was a clash that happened just two seasons ago. The Packers won 20-15 against Washington, but neither team played particularly well.

Rodgers had an atypical performance against Washington that Sunday, as he finished the game with less than 200 passing yards and one touchdown. Running back Aaron Jones was the best player on the field that day, as he finished with 134 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win. A Dwayne Haskins-led team from Washington stuck around, and… a great Terry McLaurin touchdown gave the team some life late, but Green Bay eventually held on to win.

Although the two teams played each other less than two years ago, Washington only has a few players left from that game. Since then, there are only three offensive starters left from that game in Washington: McLaurin, Brandon Scherff and Chase Roullier. The defending side has a few snags left as Daron Payne, Montez Sweat, Matt Ioannidis, Jonathan Allen, Cole Holcomb and Landon Collinsall started that game against Green Bay.

In addition, Washington has an entirely new staff. Ron Rivera only kept two coaches from Washington’s previous regime, Nate Kaczor and Randy Jordan, when he was hired as head coach in January 2020.

Despite all the changes, Green Bay is still the all-time favorite — Washington is a 9.5-point underdog, according to PointsBet VS –when the two teams meet on Sunday. The Packers have won five games in a row and Rodgers, the league’s reigning MVP, hasn’t skipped a step.

But if Rodgers’ career against Washington is any indication of what’s to come next weekend, Rivera’s club has a good chance.