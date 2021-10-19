Lewis Leads Cardinals on Day One of Ozarks National Invitational





HOLLISTER, Mo. Morgan Lewis led Ball State’s women’s golf team on day one of the Ozarks National Invitational on Monday. Lewis is 47th after the first round, while the Cardinals are 14th after a day at the Ozarks National Golf Course. Lewis led the team with three birdies in the opening round, finishing with a score of 78 (+6). She is currently tied for 47th place. Payton Bennett ranks 65th after an opening lap of 81 (+9). She birdied the par-4 13th. Dylan Armstrong is tied for 70th place with a score of 82 (+10) and posted two birdies on the day. Hadley Moritz scored one birdie, while Liz Kim collected a birdie on day one. As a team, the Cardinals recorded eight birdies before the opening round. The Cardinals look set to move up the rankings on day two from the Ozarks National Golf Course. Tuesday’s action kicks off with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. CT. BSU starts on holes 13, 14, 15 and 16. Live results are provided and can be found here. shift position 1. ORU 286 (-2)

2. Arkansas State 287 (-1)

3. Central Arkansas 290 (+2)

4. Middle Tennessee 291 (+3)

5. Creighton 296 (+8)

T6. Toledo 298 (+10)

T6. State Murray 298 (+10)

8. Cincinnati 300 (+12)

9. Missouri State 304 (+16)

10. Missouri State B 305 (+17)

11. Wichita State 307 (+19)

12. Southern Illinois 312 (+24)

13. Northern Iowa 319 (+31)

14. Ball stands 327 (+39) 15. Indiana State 331 (+43) Follow the cardinals

