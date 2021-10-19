Cheese Curds: Kenny Clark had a Fields day in Packers win over the Bears





Not sure who else needs to hear this but Kenny Clark is really good at football. To be fair, Clarks’ dominance has been evident for years, but he may never have made such a big and loud statement as in the closing moments of the Green Bay Packers 24-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Packers led 24-14 in the closing stages of the fourth quarter and Chicago drove the ball across the field and entered the field-goal area. Getting the game back within the score would force the Packers to have at least one or two forced downs on their next drive to seal the win. Then Clark happened. With shades of Reggie White in Super Bowl XXXI, Clark fired Bears quarterback Justin Fields on two of the last three plays of the drive, forcing a punt and securing a fifth straight Packers win. Packers fans know how good Clark is and so does the team, judging by the contract they gave him last year. Yet it seems that the national media does not give him the same respect. What else should a man do? Clark is a bummer, plain and simple. Underestimate him at your own risk. Kenny Clark’s dominance has made it easier for the Packers to deal with injuries from ZaDarius Smith and Jaaire AlexanderPackersNews.com (subscription) They say a strong pass rush can help an exhausted secondary, but what can an exhausted pass rush help? Dominate the defensive line game and the Packers will keep taking it out of Clark. Game recap: 5 Packers takeaways win BearsPackers.com You can never look back enough on a win over the Bears and the dynamic duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon punished the Bears with their own medicine, dominating on the ground and luring the Packers to victory. Green Bay Packers LT David Bakhtiari scheduled to practice for first time since ACL tear ESPN The Packers are 5-1 without David Bakhtiari. It’s safe to say fans would have definitely taken that before the season started and they might be 6-1 when he’s finally ready to take to the field against Arizona next Thursday. Backup Packers C Lucas Patrick Earns Top Class Attacking Lines vs. BearsPackers Wire A tip for Lucas Patrick, who was suddenly back in the center when Josh Myers injured his knee. Not only were the snaps clear, but Patrick kept his own pass guard and was the first-class offensive lineman on Sunday. Guitarist tests how many gloves are needed before he can’t play. Go to SandmanHuffington Post There’s a lot to unpack here, but I’m glad the man got his answer. Science is wild, man.

