WSU fires Nick Rolovich for reason

Nick Rolovich has been fired as coach of the Washington State Cougars for failing to meet the governor’s Covid vaccination mandate for state employees, the school has confirmed.

The news was: reported first by John Canzano of The Oregonian.

Rolovich, a state employee who made $3 million a year, had filed for a religious waiver with lodging. WSU athletics director Pat Chun said Rolovich had been denied accommodation and that he had indeed been fired for some reason.

That is an important point of clarification, as it would mean that WSU Rolovich would not owe anything for the remainder of his contract. If fired for no reason, he would owe 60% of his $2 million or $4.2 million base salary over the next three and a half years. By not getting vaccinated, Rolovich left $10.5 million in total compensation on the table.

The school also announced that Defensive Coordinator Jake Dickert has been named interim coach and will lead the team for the final five games of the season (pending bowl entry). That news was first reported by ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura.

WSU also announced that assistants Ricky Logo (defensive line), John Richardson (cornerbacks), Craig Stutzmann (quarterbacks/co-offensive coordinator) and Mark Weber (offensive line) have also been fired. Chun said in his press conference that it has not yet been decided how the five vacant coaching positions will be filled, and that contingency plans have been discussed in recent weeks, suggesting that Rolovich and the other coaches could have stayed on duty by getting vaccinated. at any time in the past two weeks. Chun said Rolovich provided some input on how the new staff might be put together.

Rolovich and his aides were five of only 50 people in the entire WSU system, more than 10,000 employees fired for noncompliance, according to WSU president Kirk Schulz. He said 90% of WSU employees have been vaccinated and 97% of students have also been vaccinated. He noted that Pullman currently has only seven active Covid cases on its campus.

A question about whether other WSU buses in other programs lost their jobs was not clearly answered.

This is a discouraging day for our football program, Athletic Director Pat Chun said in a press release. Our priority has been and remains the health and well-being of the young men on our team. Our football team’s leadership is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resilience and we are confident that the same qualities will help this program as we move forward.

WSU President Kirk Schulz, meanwhile, chose not to focus on Rolovich, but instead on the schools continuing the vaccination efforts without mentioning the former coach.

While much has been done about the relatively small number of college employees who fail to abide by the governor’s mandate, we are thrilled that nearly 90 percent of WSU employees and 97 percent of our students have now been vaccinated, Schulz said in a press release. . WSU students, faculty and staff understand the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks so we can safely return to personal learning and activities. I’m proud of all those members of our community who set the example and took the steps to protect not only themselves, but their fellow Cougs as well.

Since Rolovich announced in late July that he chose not to be vaccinated against Covid, the coach and his employers who clearly did not support his decision have taken a crash course.

That confrontation escalated when Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced in August that all state employees had until October 18 to either receive all doses of one of the three vaccines or receive a religious or medical exemption. of facilities that allow the employee to continue to do his job.

It culminated today with Rolovich finishing his sophomore season with a 5-6 overall record, making him the second shortest tenure in school history. Jackie Sherrill and Warren Powers also lasted only 11 games each.

Of course, Rolovich’s 11 games spanned two seasons, underscoring the bizarre ending to this bizarre journey triggered by the planets’ first major pandemic in a century.

Rolovich was hired from Hawaii after the end of the 2019 season, following the departure of Mike Leachs for Mississippi state after eight successful seasons at Pullman. The move was roundly acclaimed as Rolovich was regarded as a shrewd offensive spirit ready to build on the foundation left by Leach, who had led WSU to five consecutive bowl games, an unprecedented streak in school history.

The turmoil for Rolovich began almost immediately, partly out of his control, but most within and would continue throughout his brief tenure.

Rolovich made a great first impression, buying beer for fans and connecting with them in a way that felt very… WSU. But before Rolovich even made his first spring training, Covid hit the shores of the United States and resulted in an unprecedented break from American life. He navigated the closure as best he could, doing his best to recruit creatively and support local businesses with large-scale food purchases.

As what would be its first season approached, WSU remained in a holding pattern with the rest of the Pac-12, delaying the start of the season. But Rolovich made headlines in an unfortunate way: Broad receiver Kassidy Woods recorded a conversation with Rolovich in which the coach appeared to threaten the player if he continued to join a player empowerment movement. Woods was handed over and has since filed a lawsuit.

When the season finally started, things didn’t get much better. He debuted with an encouraging win over State of Oregon, but he got picky with a reporter who asked if the massive absences from the team before that match were related to Covid, saying: No corona, okay? It would predict his attitude towards Covid in the future.

The rest of the season would see three more defeats, including two in which the team lost half-time, interspersed with cancellations due to positive Covid tests and contact tracing. In addition, a number of key players have been transferred from the program, either before or during the season.

Still, there was a sense that the season’s conditions were so unique, there was just not much to read in the results. Many fans were optimistic about the team’s chances, pointing to exciting attacking talent led by promising young quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Then July 22 arrived and Rolovich announced via Twitter that he had chosen not to get vaccinated for personal reasons and that he had been barred from participating in the Pac-12 media day in California. Due to his vaccination status, he was the only one of the 36 participating coaches and players who had to be present remotely via Zoom.

Rolovich’s announcement stood for hours without a response from the WSU administration, and when their succinct statements were finally released, it quickly became apparent just how discordant Rolovich and his employer were.

On media day, he was asked to explain his decision, but he declined, something that would become a recurring theme as everyone crawled toward October 18. He would be asked about it countless times, and each time he politely but firmly declined to comment.

The team’s on-field performance did him no favors out of the gate: The Cougars would lose three of their first four games, beating only FCS Portland State while coughing up leads to Utah State and USC. The loss to the state of Utah was particularly painful; besides the fact that the Aggies have a Mountain West team, Rolovich made the call for Jarrett Guarantano to hand over to Tennessee over the Laura, a decision that, in hindsight, was disastrously wrong.

With mounting pressure, the Cougs suddenly turned it around with three straight wins over Cal, Oregon State and Stanford, three teams that WSU has beaten regularly over the years, as well as three teams headed for walkovers against the Cougars. The attack we were promised finally took off and the defense made great strides. Along the way, the players expressed their support for Rolovich and took a well-known Cougs Vs. Everyone attitude.

Now those players are left to pick up the scraps and try to give them a final push toward a sixth straight bowl game without their coach.

They don’t deserve this, Chun said. That’s a real heartache.