October 19, 2021

NEW YORK Tennessee Offensive Line Led by Coach Glen Elarbee has been named to the 2021 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, The Foundation for Teamwork announced Tuesday. Tennessee Offensive Line Led by Coachhas been named to the 2021 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll, The Foundation for Teamwork announced Tuesday. The award is presented to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football since its inception in 2015. The Vols are one of 19 teams named on the midseason honors list, joining six of the SEC. Other squadrons on the list include: Air Force, Alabama, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, and UCLA. Despite a string of injuries, Tennessee has shown toughness in protecting a foul averaging 473.0 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the SEC and 16.e in the nation. The Vols are the only offense in the SEC to rack up more than 500 yards of total offense per game in conference-only games. Tennessee’s offensive line has paved the way for one of the nation’s six biggest storm attacks as the Vols average 249.1 yards per game on the ground. In the last three SEC games, Tennessee has rushed for a combined 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. They have rushed more than 200 yards in five of their seven games. Versatile seniors Jerome Carvino and Cade Mays lead the group along with the left tackle Darnell Wright and right guard Javontez Spraggins . A host of Vols have contributed significant offensive snaps, including center Cooper Mays , guard Ollie Lane and tackle Dayne Davis . Carvin has played 506 offensive snaps and has not allowed a layoff. Cade Mays , a preseason All-SEC roster and Missouri SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, didn’t spend a sack in 369 offensive snaps. Wright has contributed 506 offensive snaps and Spraggins has seen action on 505 plays. The semi-finalists for the Joe Moore Award will be selected on November 16 and the finalists on December 7. The winner will be announced at the end of December after a surprise visit to the winning university campus. The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: Toughness, Commitment, Teamwork, Consistency, Technique and Finish. “Each unit of this year’s Midseason Honor Roll has earned the right to be recognized for representing the award criteria in a way that embodies the essence of our position,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee and chief analyst for the SEC network. “As we move forward, consistency, physicality and the ability to perform in the must-have situations will be the key differentiators. We are about to enter the fun part of the season. going where O-line play matters most, and we’re excited to see who is able to level up and have their ‘Moore Moment’.”

