No. 18 Utah Volleyball Set To Host The State Of Arizona And Arizona

Game 18: #18 Utah (12-5, 5-3 Pac-12) vs. Arizona State (9-10, 2-6 Pac-12)

Friday 22 Oct. | 6:00 PM MT

Salt Lake City | Jon M. Huntsman Center

TV: Pac-12 networks

Live stats:Statistics broadcast

Game 19: #18 Utah (12-5, 5-3 Pac-12) vs. Arizona (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12)

Sunday 24 Oct. | 13:00 MT

Salt Lake City | Jon M. Huntsman Center

Current: Utah live stream

Live stats:Statistics broadcast

MATCH WEEK

No. 18 Utah volleyball returns to the Huntsman Center this weekend after a four-match road swing, featuring Arizona State and Arizona in Salt Lake City. The Utes open the weekend against the State of Arizona on Friday, October 22 at 6:00 PM MT. The match will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks and will be called by Krista Blunk. Utah and Arizona will close the game on Sunday, October 24 at 1:00 PM MT. The game between the Utes and Wildcats will be streamed live.

FOR THE FANS

Friday night’s game against the state of Arizona will be a ‘Dark Mode’ game. All fans in black get free entry. Dani Drews will also be recognized before the game for becoming Utah’s all-time kills leader. Fans are encouraged to come early and help Utah volleyball honor Drews at her special presentation. In addition, the Utah women’s basketball team will be recognized on the field during game break before the season starts in three weeks.

QUICK HITS

Utah is ranked number 18 in the AVCA Coaches Poll this week. It is the 37th consecutive week that Utah has been ranked, dating from September 2, 2019.

Utah remained at number 12 in the nation in the RPI rankings this week.

Utah is 7-0 at the Huntsman Center this season after going 8-0 at home last year. Including the start of this season, Utah has set a record 47-12 (.797) at the Huntsman Center since 2017.

Utah has racked up four top-25 wins this season, including its two all-time highest road wins (No. 3 Nebraska, No. 6 Washington).

The Utes have played nine of their last eleven games on the road.

BY FIGURES

Utah is 11-0 when it comes to strike rate this season and 9-0 when it comes to kills. Utah is also 10-1 in games at a dig lead and 9-1 at a block lead.

Utah is 8-0 this season when they hit above .250 as a team, while the Utes are 9-0 when they keep their opponent at .200 or below.

Dani Drews has killed double digits in 15 matches, while Robinson has posted 11 matches of 10 or more kills.

Vanessa Ramirez has hit double digits in 14-of-17 matches this season, which is twice as many as the next Ute.

Stef Jankiewicz posted a team-high seven double-doubles this season. Dani Drews and Madelyn Robinson have posted five double-doubles each, while Ramirez has two on the season.

IN THE RANKING

Utah is No. 28 in the nation in blocks per set (2.56) and fifth in the Pac-12.

Utah is number 52 in the nation in kills per set (13.51) and third in the Pac-12.

Utah also ranks third in the Pac-12 in digs per set (14.20), fourth in aces per set (1.49), fourth in assists per set (12.16), and fourth in opponent’s hit rate (0.197).

Dani Drews leads the Pac-12 and is No. 7 in the nation in kills per set (4.79). She is also No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 6 in the nation in points per set (5.39).

Allie Olsen is fifth in the Pac-12 in blocks per set (1.16), while Kennedy Evans is eighth in the conference (1.11). Stef Jankiewicz is sixth in the Pac-12 in assists per set (9.34).

REWRITE RECORDS

Against USC, Dani Drews surpassed former teammate Adora Anae’s school record of 1,920 school murders to top the list of fatalities. Drews ranks 1,979 career deaths as Utah’s newest all-time homicide leader and ranked ninth all-time on the conference career death leader board. Drews holds the program record for one season in kills (643, 2019) and the record for one game in rally score era kills in three sets (22, 2018), four sets (30.2x) and five sets (33, 2019 ). Drews also became the program’s first-ever Pac-12 Player of the Year, the only two-time AVCA Pacific South Region Player of the Year, and the only player to win two AVCA First Team All-American awards.

IN THE MIDST

Utah’s middlemen Amelia Van Der Werff and Allie Olsen huge performance last weekend for the Utes in the Bay Area. Van Der Werff earned her first career start against Stanford, posting 11 kills on 15 swings, a season high, hitting .667 in the game. She also matched a career high five total blocks to lead the team. Against Cal, she had eight kills, zero errors and hit .667. Olsen on the other hand got into the Stanford game after fellow center player Kennedy Evans suffered an injury and played big for Utah. Olsen added five kills on seven swings (.714), placing four blocks behind Van Der Werff. She continued her great game against Cal with nine kills on 13 attempts (.692) and a team-high five blocks. Combined, the two middles registered 33 kills on 47 attempts and just one foul in the last two games.

SCOUTING THE STATE OF ARIZONA

Arizona State gets upset over No. 14 UCLA last weekend, beating the Bruins in five sets at home. The Sun Devils have gone to five sets in the past three games, including against No. 11 Washington, and have played in 10 five-setters out of 19 total games this year. Along with UCLA and Washington, the Sun Devils also pushed the ranked Oregon and Louisville squads to five sets, despite coming up short. Arizona State is led by Iman Isanovic, who is eighth in the Pac-12 with 3.62 kills per set, while Claire Jeter is eighth in the conference with a .339 pass rate. Last year, the Utes took both meetings against the Sun Devils, winning in five sets and three sets.

SCOUTING ARIZONA

Arizona opened its Pac-12 slate by winning three consecutive games, but has since gone on a five-game slide. The Wildcats took victories over rival Arizona State, Oregon State and California to begin conference play. Other victories for Arizona this year have come in upstate New Mexico and Northwestern. Sofia Maldonado Diaz is fourth in the conference in aces per set (0.37) while Emery Herman leads the attack and provides 9.21 assists per set, which is seventh in the Pac-12. Jaelyn Hodge leads the team with 3.34 kills per set. Utah swept Arizona in both meetings in the spring last year to start the year.

WEATHER ON THE ROAD

After last weekend’s trip to the Bay Area, Utah has played nine of its last eleven games on the road. The Utes began the long road game in Nebraska on September 11 and returned to the Huntsman Center for the first time on October 1 after the five-match road swing. The tough road schedule included a four out of five game lineup against ranked opponents — No. 3 Nebraska, No. 6 Washington, No. 15 BYU, No. 24 Colorado. Utah played two home games before heading out again for another stretch away from home. The Utes earned a split in Los Angeles and the Bay Area before finally looking forward to returning to the Huntsman Center.

NEXT ONE

Utah volleyball kicks off the second half of Pac-12 play with a trip to Oregon and the state of Oregon. The Utes and the Ducks open the weekend on Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. MT in Eugene, Oregon. The match at the Matthew Knight Arena will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Utah will face Oregon State on Sunday, October 31 at 12:00 MT at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.