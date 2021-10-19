Kentucky Offensive Line Named After Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll









american football

19-10-2021 13:20:00 UK Athletics Communications and PR The Big Blue Wall has been named to the mid-season honors list for the fourth consecutive season

The Kentucky Offensive Line is one of 19 units named on the mid-season honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football, it was announced Tuesday by The Foundation for Teamwork. This is the fourth straight season that Kentucky’s offensive line, known as the “Big Blue Wall,” has made it to the honors list. Behind the talented “Big Blue Wall” of Kentucky, run back Chris Rodriguez Jr. leads the Southeastern Conference in rushing and is ninth nationally in total rushing yardage. Kentucky is tied for 13e nationally with rushing playing from 20+ yards (23). British linemen, led by offensive line coach Eric Wolford and graduated assistant coach Ryan Finck , were named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times in the first six weeks of the season. All told, the Wildcats have 94 combined starts on the offensive line. Judge tackle for seniors Darian Kinnard has started in 33 consecutive matches while super senior Luke Fortner has started in 30 consecutive games, including the last seven at center. Kinnard, a preseason All-American, has already been named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and is on the waiting list for the Outland Trophy. Fortner is on the waiting list for the Rimington Trophy. Sophomore right guard Eli Cox , who recovered the fumble that game-winning touchdown vs. Missouri was named to the ESPN Mid-Season All-America Team last week. The UK O-line has helped the Wildcats to a 6-1 record and a No. 15 national ranking. After the semifinalists and finalists have been selected, a vote to select the 2021 recipient of the Joe Moore Award will be held by a polling station of more than 200 members. This voting body includes all current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and selected media members. In addition to reviewing the game tape each week of the season, the Joe Moore Award voting committee will later review each of the finalists’ season-long highlights and multiple back-to-back quarters of game film. The Joe Moore Award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive line coaches in college football history, particularly for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh. Coach Moore sent 52 players to the NFL, including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert and others. Created by legendary sports sculptor Jerry McKenna, the Joe Moore Award trophy is the tallest trophy in college football, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 800 pounds. The perpetual trophy will be made available for display by the winning university until the end of the next college football season. Read more on joemooreaward.com and follow the Joe Moore Award on Twitter (@joemooreaward), Instagram (@joemooreaward) and Facebook (facebook.com/JoeMooreAward).

