Turning point for Chicago Bears in loss to Green Bay Packers





Wondering about a player, past game, or some other Bears issue? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers all kinds of questions from fans ChicagoBears.com. What do you think was the turning point in the Bears’ loss to the Packers?

Ray P.

Virginia I’ve talked a lot about the “free-play-that-wasn’t” that was the turning point in the game. The Bears thought they had free play because a Packers defensive lineman had jumped into the neutral zone, so Justin Fields threw a deep pass as instructed, which was intercepted in the end zone. Unfortunately, no flag was thrown and the turnover remained the same. While that was clearly a very important momentum swing, the Bears were still leading 7-0 in the first quarter. I felt the turning point actually came in the middle of the fourth quarter after the Bears narrowed the deficit to 17-14. Needing only a field goal to even the game, the Bears instead had Aaron Rodgers complete a 41-yard pass to Davante Adams, setting up a touchdown that gave the Packers a two-score tie. If the defense could have kept Green Bay out of the endzone, the Bears could still have won the game with a late touchdown. That was the real turning point for me. Khalil Mack has six sacks in the first six games. Who was the last Bears player to do that?

RobertH.

Arlington Heights, Illinois This year marks the eleventh time since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 that a Bears player has recorded at least 6.0 sacks in the first six games of a season. Interestingly, it’s the first time Khalil Mack has done this in his seven-year NFL career. The last Bears player to do it was Willie Young, who completed the feat twice, with 7.0 sacks in 2014 and 6.0 in 2016. Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s 7.5 sacks in 1993 remain the most ever by a Bears player during the first six games of a season. I thought I saw Xavier Crawford on the field a lot more defending against the Packers. How has his role changed and can you tell us a bit about his background?

Robert G.

Streamwood, Illinois Your eyes have not deceived you. Cornerback Xavier Crawford played 37 snaps and recorded three tackles against Green Bay. Defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend explained to reporters on Monday that Crawford’s playing time was extended because of his versatility; his ability to line up at cornerback as well as inside Nickelback enabled the Bears to move Jaylon Johnson at the top of the field to take Packers No. 1 receiver Davante Adams to cover wherever he stood. As for his background, Crawford was selected by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2019 draft from Central Michigan. He appeared in five games with the Texans and Dolphins as a rookie before being signed to the Bears’ exhibition squad on December 30, 2019. Last season, he played in three games for the Bears, but spent most of the year in the exhibition squad. Chalk Talk features questions from fans several times a week. Email your question to Larry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobears.com/news/chalktalk/chalk-talk-what-was-turning-point-in-packers-game-khalil-mack-xavier-crawford The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos