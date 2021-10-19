UNC tennis freshman Carson Tanguilig, Lindsay Zink excel early in the season

This fall, many UNC freshmen are having to adjust to college life after a year and a half of online learning. Carson Tanguilig and Lindsay Zink are no exception.

However, these two also have individual tennis lessons, daily team training, lifting sessions and yoga several times a week. Not to mention the meetings with the sports psychologist in preparation for tournaments.

Tanguilig and Zink are the only freshmen on the UNC women’s tennis team. It’s barely been two months since they moved to campus, but the couple is already making an impact on the program.

With three invitees each, Tanguilig and Zink have a combined 12 singles and 10 doubles wins so far on the season. Despite their early success, they both said adapting to the game at college level wasn’t easy.

Every match you play is at a high level, Tanguilig said. There is no one who fades. The first two weeks of training felt so fast at first.

Tanguilig and Zink were already used to playing at a high level. Both players were in the top 40 at one point in the 2021 recruiting class, with Zink as high as No. 40 and Tanguilig as high as No. 14. In juniors, Tanguilig won three Class 4 doubles titles and reached the Pan doubles final American ITF Championship. Zink reached the semifinals of the 2021 ITA Summer Circuit event in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Despite their huge success in high school, joining a program like UNCs can still be challenging for even the most talented players.

It’s hard for freshmen when you get into an established or successful team, said head coach Brian Kalbas. But they’ve done an incredible job of fitting in really well. They are two very hard workers.”

As they progress through the season, both players look to build on their strengths and fill in individual areas for improvement.

Tanguilig, who has persistent abs, hopes to improve her fitness and ability to stay physique in longer rallies. This strain has influenced her performance in previous competitions this fall, Kalbas said.

Carson reached the final of the Cary tournament and her flight in the Furman Fall Classic, Kalbas said. Unfortunately she didn’t feel great in both flights, so she couldn’t participate in the final.

Kalbas said Zink has a competitive desire both on the court and in the weight room to which he attributed her early success.

She is very consistent and also has variety in her game, Kalbas said. Her biggest area of ​​improvement is getting stronger in the weight room so she can handle the physicality of collegiate tennis. We’ve also been working on her endpoints emerging.

Earlier this month, Tanguilig and Zink each recorded a singles win in the 49er Invitational, where they competed against teams from Charlotte, Columbia and Clemson. Tanguilig and Zink also competed in doubles together for a win over Clemson.

With this tournament under her belt, Zink said she is ready for the upcoming ITA competition.

For me, I feel confident, Zink said. I also feel prepared to play a few singles sooner as this is one of the most important tournaments we will be playing. So I just feel well trained and I can go into the race more relaxed.

North Carolina returns to action this weekend at the ITA Regional Championships October 21-25 in Winston-Salem.

