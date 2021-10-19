NOTES: No.7 Penn State visits No.21 Ohio State and Michigan State in B1G Weekend Trip

THIS WEEK

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.– The Penn State Nittany Lions (10-4, 3-2 B1G), ranked 7th nationally, will take on two Big Ten opponents in conference road games this weekend. The Nittany Lions will be at number 21 Ohio State (7-7, 1-4) on Friday, October 22 at 3 p.m. and Michigan State (7-5, 0-5) on Sunday, October 24. 14.00 hours. Both games are national broadcasts of the Big Ten Network.

Penn State is coming off a non-conference road this weekend. The Lions defeated Lafyaette 3-1 on Friday before falling 3-2 in extra time at number 16 Princeton on Sunday. Penn State is 10-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten action. Sophia Gladieux leads Penn State with 28 points from 13 goals and two assists. Mackenzie Everything has 23 points from seven goals and a team-best nine assists while Anna Simon has 22 out of 10 and two. goalkeeper Brie Shack has 64 saves and a .744 save percentage.

Ohio State is 7-7 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten action after dropping games in Iowa and Northwestern last weekend. Leanne Bough leads OSU with ten points from five goals. The Nittany Lions lead the all-time series 39-14-2, but Ohio State won the final meeting, a 4-3 overtime decision in the Big Ten Tournament in Iowa on April 21, 2021.

Michigan State is overall 7-5, 0-5 in Big Ten action. The Spartans lost in Indiana and Northwestern last weekend. Merel Hanssen leads the Spartans with 17 points from six goals and five assists. Penn State leads the all-time series 35-10, including a 3-0 win at East Lansing on March 21, 2021, in the final meeting.

Penn State will host Michigan in the regular season finale on Friday, October 29 at 6:00 PM. The game will also serve as Senior Day at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.

#7 Penn State (10-4, 3-2 B1G) at #21 Ohio State (7-7, 1-4 B1G)

DATE: Friday 22 Oct. 2021 – 3 p.m.

SITE: Columbus, Ohio

Big Ten Network

Penn State Head Coach: Char Morett-Curtiss

Ohio State Head Coach: Jarred Martin

All-Time Series: Penn State leads 39-14-2

Final Meeting: L, 3-4 (OT), 21-4-21 in Iowa (B1G Tourn.)

#7 Penn State (10-4, 3-2 B1G) at Michigan State (7-5, 0-5 B1G)

DATE: Sunday 24 Oct. 2021 – 2 pm

SITE: East Lansing, Michigan.

Big Ten Network

Penn State Head Coach: Char Morett-Curtiss

Michigan State Head Coach: Helen Knull

All-Time Series: Penn State leads 35-10

Last Meeting: W, 3-0, 3/21/21, Michigan State

PUNCH LEADS PENN STATE TO VICTORY IN LAFAYETTE

Junior Jemma Punch had a goal and an assist in Penn State’s 3-1 win over Lafayette on October 15. The Lions trailed 1-0 into the fourth period and exploded for three goals, thanks in large part to a punch assist on the first and the winning goal less than a minute later.

PENN STATE FALLS 3-2 IN OT AT #16 PRINCETON

Junior Mackenzie Everything scored with just :06 on the regular clock to send the game into extra time, but the Nittany Lions lost 3-2 in extra time at number 16 Princeton on October 17. Allessie had a goal and an assist in the game.

GLADIEUX SCORT THREE GOALS INHOME WIN OVER BUCKNELL

sophomore Sophia Gladieux scored three goals in Penn State’s 4-1 win over Bucknell on October 9. Mackenzie Everything added the fourth as the Lions rolled to the non-conference win.

GLADIEUX’S TARGET INCREASES LIONS TO 2-1 (2OT) WIN OVER #4 NORTHWEST; NAME B1G AoW!

sophomore Sophia Gladieux the game winner scored in extra time in Penn State’s 2-1 double win over #4 Northwestern at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on October 3. Mackenzie Everything during regulation that helped send the game into extra time. Gladieux, who had also scored two goals in a win over Indian two days earlier, was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 3 for her efforts.

NITTANY LIONS DOWN INDIANA 4-1

Sophia Gladieux scored twice to lead Penn State to a 4-1 win over Indiana on October 1. The Nittany Lions broke open a close game with an outburst in the fourth quarter to take out the Hoosiers.

GLADIEUX SCORES TWICE TO LEAD PSU TO 3-2 OT WIN ON #7 MARYLAND; B1G OFFENSIVE AoW

sophomore Sophia Gladieux scored twice to lead Penn State to a 3-2 overtime win over #7 Maryland on September 18. Gladieux connected with two backhands in the match, including the winner in overtime. Mackenzie Everything scored the other goal and the Penn State goalkeeper Brie Shack had seven saves in the win. Gladieux was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts.

BARRACO’S SIX SAVES AND A BALANCED ATTACK LEAD LIONS TO 3-0 WIN AT #19 DELAWARE

Junior goalkeeper Brie Shack made six saves to anchor a greedy Penn State defense and took her first shutout of the season in a 3-0 win over #19 Delaware on September 12 at State College. Anna Simon , Mackenzie Everything and Sophia Gladieux each scored in the win.

SIMON’S TWO TARGETS LEAD PENN STATE TO ALBANY 3-1 WIN

Senior Anna Simon connected twice on Penn State’s penalty corner set and got assists from Mackenzie Everything and Elena you , to spark Penn State to a 3-1 win over Albany on Sept. 10 at Happy Valley.

GLADIEUX’S TWO OBJECTIVES LEAD PENN STATE TO 3-2 WIN ON #20 ST. JOSEPH’S

sophomore Sophia Gladieux scored two goals to lead Penn State to a 3-2 victory over St. Joseph’s on September 5. Emma List as Penn State won its home opener at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.

SIMON’S HAT TRICK LEADS PENN STATE TO WAYWIN AT WILLIAM AND MARY

Senior Anna Simon made a hat-trick to lead Penn State to a 7-2 road win over William and Mary on August 29. Simon’s three goals all came from Penn State’s brilliant set of penalty corners. Mackenzie Everything had two assists, Elena you had two assists, Meghan Reese had a goal and an assist, Emma List had a purpose and Sophia Gladieux had a goal and two assists. Brie Shack also had four saves in the win.

PUNCH’S BREAKAWAY RAISES PENN STATE TO 3-2 VICTORY AT #8 VIRGINIA TO START SEASON

Junior Jemma Punch took a pass from senior Emma List in overtime and broke away for the winning goal in a 3-2 (ot) win over #8 Virginia in the 2021 Penn State season opener on August 27. Punch’s goal concluded a thrilling road win. Anna Simon and Sophia Gladieux each also had goals and goalkeeper Brie Shack withstood 25 Cavalier shots and racked up nine saves.

PENN STATE PASSES #7 IN NFHCA COACHES POLL

Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the latest NFHCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions are one of six Big Ten teams in the top ten.

