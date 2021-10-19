Hosein retires from professional cricket





Wicket-keeper batter, Harvey Hosein, has retired from professional cricket after a struggle with a concussion that left him missing much of the 2021 season. The 25-year-old, who walked the Derbyshire trail to make his senior debut at the age of 18, has suffered four recent concussions and left the field twice last summer due to concussion protocols, with the latest incident ruling him out for the remainder of the season. . season. After reviewing and managing the Derbyshire medical team and a multidisciplinary team of specialist advisers, Hosein has made the difficult decision to retire from cricket with immediate effect to avoid potential future injuries. He made a total of 83 appearances for the Club, scoring 2,768 points, with a top score of 138 not out, while also claiming 156 layoffs. His 11 catches against Surrey in his first-class appearance remains a record for the number of dismissals in a match by a Derbyshire wicket-keeper. Hosein will continue to receive support from the Club, as well as the Professional Cricketers Association, as he pursues a career in the financial sector. In addition to accessing PCA education funding, he was a Futures Awards winner and used the resulting scholarship to earn his Investment Management Certificate qualification. Hosein said: Quitting the game early is the hardest moment I’ve experienced in my professional career. I have been fortunate enough to enjoy eight professional seasons as a homegrown player; an ambition I’ve cherished since I joined the Club at the age of 12. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received during my time at Derbyshire and would like to say a big thank you to everyone at the club, both on and off the pitch. This is not how I envisioned or wanted to leave the game; however, I have made lifelong memories during the past 13 years in Derbyshire. The loyalty and support I have received from members and supporters is something I will always cherish and it has meant a lot to me over the years. I look forward to supporting the club with them as I look to the future and a new career path. Derbyshire County Cricket Club Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett, said: I am deeply disappointed for Harvey and as a club it is a shame to lose a talented homegrown cricketer but players’ health should always come first. There are risks associated with any contact sport and cricket is no different, especially at this level. Clubs’ medical staff and Harvey himself have followed closely the ECB’s concussion protocols and there is no doubt that this is likely to have prevented further injuries. Harvey has acted professionally throughout his time at Derbyshire and has been a great ambassador for the club and the sport. He is an intelligent young man with a bright future ahead of him. On behalf of the club, I wish him all the best and we will support him in every way possible as he embarks on a career outside of cricket.

