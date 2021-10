Washington state football coach fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine: Coronavirus updates : NPR

switch caption Young Kwak/AP

Young Kwak/AP Head Soccer Coach Nick Rolovich Was Fired From Washington State University For Refusing To Get A COVID-19 Vaccine as required by a mandate for state personnel. Four of Rolovich’s assistant coaches Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber were also fired from the university for not being fully vaccinated on Monday. “This is a discouraging day for our football program. Our priority has been and remains the health and well-being of the young men on our team,” WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in an announcement. “The leadership of our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resilience and we are confident that the same qualities will help this program as we move forward.” Rolovich is replaced by defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who is promoted to acting head coach. Rolovich was one of the highest paid civil servants in Washington with a salary of $3.1 million, according to previous reports. Under the state mandate, employees of state colleges and universities are required to receive the vaccine. The mandate also covers teachers and staff of public, charter and private schools, health professionals and state poachers. In July, before the Pac-12 conference requiring in-person participants to be vaccinated, Rolovich has issued a statement He said he was not getting a vaccine for “reasons that remain private.” “While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual, including coaches, staff and student athletes, can make his or her own decision regarding the Covid-19 vaccine,” he said at the time. “I will not comment further on my decision.” The Northwest Public Broadcasting reported that as of Oct, about 6,069 state employees had applied for waivers, and about 84% of those requests were approved. Rolovich sought a religious exemption, according to local news channel King 5, but state rules limited approval for those exemptions. By the rules, according to the NPB’s report, anyone whose job was public and involved direct care or brought them close to colleagues could not be accommodated in their current position. Regular testing or wearing a mask made no difference according to those guidelines. School officials said only a small number of university employees chose not to get a vaccine. WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a statement: “While much has been made of the relatively small number of university employees who fall short of the governor’s mandate, we are thrilled that nearly 90 percent of WSU employees and 97 percent of our students are now vaccinated.” Schulz further said, “WSU students, faculty and staff understand the importance of vaccination and wearing masks so that we can safely return to personal learning and activities.”

