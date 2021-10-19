Unvaccinated athletes likely won’t get visa to enter Australia – official





Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MELBOURNE, Oct. 19 (Reuters) – Unvaccinated tennis players and other athletes are unlikely to get visas to enter Australia, a government official said on Tuesday, casting doubt on Novak Djokovic’s title defense and bid for the Grand Slam record were drawn. Novak Djokovic, the world number one, is on 20 Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, refused to reveal his vaccination status again this week, saying he wasn’t sure he would defend his Australian Open title while the authorities are working out COVID-19 restrictions for the tournament. read more Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he doubted unvaccinated athletes would be allowed into the country, let alone Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open in Melbourne. “I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player will be given a visa to enter this country and if they did get a visa they would probably have to quarantine for a few weeks,” Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews told a statement. media. briefing. “I don’t think the person you indicated (Djokovic) or any other tennis player, let’s not personalize it … or golfer or Formula 1 driver will even get a visa to come here. “If I’m wrong, I’m sure the federal government will let you know. “(The virus) doesn’t care what your tennis rankings are, or how many Grand Slams you’ve won. It’s completely irrelevant. You need to be vaccinated to protect yourself and others.” Tennis Australia, which hosts the Australian Open, did not immediately comment. Victoria recently introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes, without clarifying whether this also applies to those coming from overseas or from other Australian states. Andrews suggested the mandate covered international athletes and said there should be no special arrangements for athletes coming to participate in high profile events. “As for vaccination, no,” he said. “Professional sports are part of that (items on the) list of authorized workers and they should be double vaccinated. “This is here for a while….We’re not going to essentially encourage people not to get vaccinated because they think they can wait a few months or a few weeks. “You can’t wait for the coronavirus.” Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Richard Pullin Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

