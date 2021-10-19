Faith Gong: Dispatch from the Hockey Sidelines

The hockey season ended yesterday.

Cue: Choirs of angels, rainbows and unicorns, my husband and I hold hands and jump into the sunset through a field of wildflowers.

Since the hockey season began at the end of August, we have clung like a life raft on a stormy sea to the promise of October 18. When you hear my husband and I talk, you would think that after October 18, the peaceful kingdom would reign on Earth: our family would be well rested and content, our calendar would have blanks, our vehicles would be on a tank for more than a week. full throttle, and the lion would lie down with the lamb. After October 18, everything will be easier, we promised each other all autumn.

My daughters love hockey so they will be sad. And because we love them and want them to be happy, we will be sad too. A little.

Like most things that take over your life, hockey gradually entered our family. My four daughters started playing in 2019, in a youth clinic run by my friend Chelsey Giuliani. Chelsey, who herself played and coached hockey at the high school level before turning her attention to nurturing the next generation of players, hockey is what my mother-in-law is to the InstantPot: the greatest evangelist. After a season under her tutelage, my girls were hooked. I have found my sport! one of my daughters announced after the first practice and the others agreed.

I never thought it would be field hockey. Hockey has a long history and is believed to have originated in ancient Egypt or Greece. It gained a foothold in European countries, where it was mainly a men’s sport. An Englishman, Constance Applebee, brought hockey to the United States in 1901 and founded the United States Field Hockey Association in 1922. In the United States, the sport is almost entirely female-dominated and has never received much attention. The Wikipedia entry on hockey begins: Hockey in the United States is a sport with limited popular support. An article in the October 12, 2006 Yale Daily News notes field hockey’s limited regional focus: Its most intense support and popularity extends from Massachusetts along the east coast to Virginia and pretty much stops there.

My high school in Northern Virginia had a girls’ hockey team. It was dominated by the popular girls who were distantly nice, smart and athletic and had beautiful hair. I remember them sliding down the halls in their plaid kilts on game days. To me, a nerdy drama club kid with a bad perm, they seemed completely inaccessible.

So I was surprised when my own daughters chose hockey over all the other sports they had tried (football, swimming, lacrosse to name a few). Still, I was glad they found a sport they liked to play; a sport that would help them develop things like coordination, teamwork, discipline and other important life skills! I was also grateful for the simplicity of hockey, compared to other sports. Practices were only twice a week: Even when my oldest daughter graduated from youth league and started playing with our local high school team, the fall 2020 season included two weekly practices and a single home game due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We got some hand-me-down hockey sticks from friends, so the only equipment my daughters needed were shin and mouth guards.

But this year, field hockey started to get real for our family. In the fall of 2021, my two oldest daughters played on the high school team and practices returned to their pre-pandemic schedule of every day after school. There was a game almost every week, and half were away games, some even an hour away. To complicate matters, my daughters don’t actually to attend the school they play for; they go to a school 20 minutes away, up the mountain. A school that does not offer hockey. A school whose day ends at the exact time their hockey practice took place begins. Until I know how to teleport, I have emailed their coaches, they will be late for training.

To be honest, I didn’t think it would last: I was sure my daughters would beg to stop playing field hockey after racing straight from school down the mountain to practice for a week or two. But they didn’t. About halfway through the season, one of my daughters remarked on how nice it was to get out after a long day at school and exercise during hockey practice.

I’m proud of their perseverance, but most of the time I’m just tired. At least it’s a short season; it ends October 18, I repeated to everyone within earshot as I grabbed my car keys and sipped my tea.

Let me tell you: it’s a long road from late August to October 18, when every afternoon is a 40 minute race up and down a mountain, often with three younger kids in tow, throwing snacks at my athletes, checking in on their day, making sure they have all their gear , and drop them during a 90-minute workout.

And those were the days when they didn’t have games.

After sitting on the sidelines at a dozen field hockey games, I still couldn’t explain the rules to you with any consistency. Having looked it up, I know that the game consists of two teams of 11 players, who use curved sticks to move a ball across a 100-yard field to score goals. I still don’t know why the referee whistles every few minutes; there are, it seems, an infinite number of ways to make a mistake in hockey, including crossing sticks, touching the ball with your foot, and placing any part of your body between your opponent and the ball .

I expect you’ll find me on the sidelines again next fall, still scratching my head over the rules. By then I’ll probably have daughters playing at the youth, high school, and high school levels, which will make the logistics even more exciting. I will have helped my daughters to go through everything twelve steps needed to properly fit their mouthguards (Place in boiling water for exactly 60 seconds! Press the mouthguard into the teeth for exactly 20 seconds! If you don’t stick to this, you’ll have to buy another $20 piece of plastic!) I will have made sure they packed their sticks, shin guards, eye protection, water bottles and uniform shirts. (The kilts of my childhood are a thing of the past, as my daughters and their teammates successfully petitioned for the option to replace the regulatory skirts with shorts).

I will do all these things out of gratitude as I have seen how much my daughters love this game and how this game has helped them through the darkest, most difficult times of pandemic isolation.

But for now, I’m going to enjoy spending some time staring at the empty spaces on our calendar.

Faith Gong has worked as an elementary school teacher, freelance photographer and non-profit director. She lives in Middlebury with her husband, five children, several chickens and ducks, a feisty cat and a fearful labradoodle. In her ‘free time’ she writes for her blog,The pickle patch.