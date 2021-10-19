UM closes regular season vs. 23 Penn State, Maryland on Kick or Treat

Michigan closes the 2021 regular season with a pair of home games against No. 23 Penn State and Maryland.

UM enters the final week of the regular season in third place in the Big Ten standings with 14 points.

With an overall record of 10-3-3, UM has now posted double-digit wins as a varsity program in 17 of its 27 seasons.

THIS WEEK

Thursday 21 Oct. — vs. #23 Penn State (UM Soccer Stadium), 7 p.m.

TV: FS1 | Cards | Live Statistics | live video

Sunday 24 Oct. — vs. Maryland (College Park, Maryland), 12 noon

TV: B1G+ | Cards | Live Statistics | live video

PROMOTIONS

21st of October: Day of the appreciation of faculty staff

the 24th of October: Kick or Treat, Wolverine Kids Club Day, Football Ticket Redemption

Full promotion schedule

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The University of Michigan women’s soccer team (10-3-3, 4-2-2 Big Ten) will close the 2021 regular season with a few games at the UM Soccer Stadium. On Thursday (October 21) at 7 p.m., the Wolverines host the No. 23-ranked Penn State (10-5-0, 4-4-0 Big Ten) ahead of Maryland (4-7-5, 0-5-3 Big Ten) is coming to town on Sunday (October 24) at noon.

Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on FS1, while Sunday’s match will be streamed live on B1G+.

Sunday’s competition is also Kick or Treat, and all children of sixth grade and below are invited to participate. There are activities, photo opportunities and sweets. More information

Wolverine Bites

UM overtakes opponents 315-166 with 26-14, with two games left in the regular season. The Wolverines are number 13 in the NCAA in shots (19.69/match) and second in the Big Ten in the category. Michigan is 9-2-2 on the year when it beat its opponents.

UM is third in the standings of the Big Ten with an overall record of 4-2-2 and 14 points. Michigan’s remaining opponents, Penn State (12 points) and Maryland (three points), are tied for fifth and 14th place, respectively. Three points separate fourth place Michigan State (13 points) and 11th place Ohio State (10 points). Eight teams make up the Big Ten tournament, with the top four teams hosting the quarter-finals.

With an overall record of 10-3-3, UM has now posted double-digit wins in 17 of its 27 seasons as a varsity program.

seniors Nicki Hernandez and Raleigh Loughman are tied for the team leader in goals scored with five, while Loughman also leads the team in assists (five) and points (15). In addition, nine different Wolverines have scored at least one goal.

Volunteer Assistant Coach Mario Zuniga Gil was inducted into the United Soccer Coaches 30 Under 30 program on Monday (October 18). In his first season with the Wolverines, Zuniga Gil now receives scholarship and advanced diploma courses.

Junior Jayde Riviere (Canada) will participate in the upcoming Gold Medal Celebration Tour with Team Canada. The tour will include matches against teammate Hannah Blake and New Zealand on October 23 and 26. Blake got a call-up for the Kiwis as the two sides compete in Ottawa and Montreal.

Opponent example

Penn State

All-time series against the Nittany Lions: Penn State leads 25-5-7

The 23-ranked Nittany Lions come in with an overall record of 10-5 and a 4-4 Big Ten score. They are riding a three-game winning streak, with victories over Maryland (5-1), Indiana (3-0) and No. 19 Purdue (2-1).

Sam Coffey leads the team and is No. 3 in the conference in goals with eight and points per game (1.47). Payton Linnehan also has six goals and three assists, while the offense is second in the league in goals per game (2.13) and points per game (5.80).

Dating back to the arrival of the UM senior league in 2017, the Wolverines are 1-5 against the Nittany Lions, with the lone win on September 19, 2019.

Maryland

All-time series against the Terrapins: UM leads 7-0-0

Maryland concludes the 2021 season in Ann Arbor. For Sunday’s game, the Terps will face Michigan State on Thursday (October 21) in East Lansing. With a 4-7-5 overall and 0-5-3 conference record, Maryland recently played a scoreless tie against Indiana on Sunday (October 17).

In the seven all-time meetings against the Terrapins, Michigan has surpassed them 18-3.

Next one

sunday 31 oct — Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals, TBD