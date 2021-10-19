Sports
Richard Goodwin (sportsman) – Wikipedia
Filipino-Australian sportsman
|Personal information
|First and last name
|Richard Goodwin
|Born
|March 8, 1987
|batter
|right-handed
|Bowling
|Right arm offbreak
|Role
|batter
|International information
|national side
|T20I debut (cap 2)
|March 22, 2019 v PNG
|Last T20I
|March 24, 2019 v Vanuatu
Rugby league career
Information about playing
|Position
|fullback
As of October 19, 2021
Rugby player
Rugby career
|Rugby union career
Richard Goodwin (born March 8, 1987)[1] is a Filipino-Australian sportsman who has represented the Philippine national cricket team, national rugby union team, and national rugby sevens team.
Sports career[edit]
Cricket[edit]
Goodwin plays for Cromer Cricket Club in the Manly Warringah Cricket Association, where he captains the First Grade side.[2] In March 2019, he was named in the Philippine squad for the regional finals of the 201819 ICC T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier Tournament.[3] He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for the Philippines against Papua New Guinea on March 22, 2019.[4]
Rugby sevens[edit]
Goodwin represented the Philippines in rugby sevens at the 2012 Shanghai Sevens.[5] He kicked a conversion in the match against Malaysia.[6]
Rugby competition[edit]
Goodwin has represented the Philippines in rugby league since the team’s inception in 2012. He was a member of their team for the 2018 Emerging Nations World Championship.[7] After a two-year hiatus from professional competition by the Philippines, Goodwin appeared in their international return against Brazil on June 13, 2021.[8]
