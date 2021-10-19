



Regener-Eyes has developed a premium organic eye drop that is natural, preservative free and supports overall eye health |

TAMP, FL., Oct 19 2021 /PRNewswire/ –Chris Evert has joined forces with regener eyes to spread awareness of their premium organic eye drop. Regener-Eyes is an ophthalmic solution that helps support eye lubrication for people who suffer from eye discomfort or irritation. Evert sees her partnership with Regener-Eyes as an opportunity to help athletes of all ages understand the benefits of this ophthalmic solution. International tennis legend and former number 1 tennis player in the world Chris Evert teams up with Regener-Eyes “I am excited to join Regener-Eyes and bring a life-enhancing ophthalmic solution to my audience,” said Evert. “I am very excited to be part of the Regener-Eyes team,” said Evert. “I appreciate the power of the community and ability to provide an ophthalmic solution that so many people in my audience can find helpful and life-enriching.” Discomfort and eye irritation can be common in athletes. Regener-Eyes provides the convenience they need to keep exercising and playing sports they love. “Collaborating with the world’s former No. 1 tennis player made perfect sense for Regener-Eyes, as she has a captive audience of athletes and baby boomers who understand the need for lubrication and eye comfort while practicing a sport,” said Heidi Hart. Pukas, senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. founder and director C. Randall Harrell, MD, was investigating dry eye (DED) caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) after seeing his mother suffer from mixed connective tissue disease for years. When she realized how common dry eye conditions are, 340 million people worldwide suffer from dry eye. She decided to study a newer generation of medicine: regenerative medicine. “We are delighted to have Chris Evert as part of our outreach efforts,” Harrell said. “Her audience of athletes and baby boomers is suffering. Our product, backed by extensive regenerative medical research, can help. Unlike other eye drops, Regener-Eyes is a biological product made from proteins, to which it does not cause an adverse reaction as it works to lubricate while helping to improve overall eye health.” About Regener Eyes: Regener-Ey is a first-in-class natural, organic, preservative-free ophthalmic solution. Regener-Eyes has been used safely in over a million treatments. To learn more about our premium organic eye drops, visit:regeneryes.com, Follow us on Instagram, Like us onFacebook, subscribe and watch us on YouTube, tweet us on Twitterand contact usLinkedIn. Contact:

regener eyes

Heidi Hart Pukas

[email protected] Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE Regener-Eyes

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements contained in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group, nor do they necessarily represent those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

