Football Welcome Oregon State and Oregon to Ute Field

SALT LAKE CITY The Utah women’s soccer team continues its home standings on Thursday and Sunday when the Utes welcome Oregon State and Oregon to Ute Field. Utah closes at 7pm MT on Thursday and Oregon closes out at 12pm MT on Sunday with Oregon State.

THURSDAY’S MATCH

Date | Time:Thursday 21 Oct. | 7pm (MT)

Utah (5-7-3, 0-4-2 Pac-12) vs. Oregon State (11-3-0, 3-3-0 Pac-12)

Venue:Salt Lake City, Utah | Ute Veld

Live stats:click here

Live Stream: click here

Twitter updates:@UtahWSoccer SUNDAY CONTEST

Date | Time:Sunday 24 Oct. | 12 noon (MT)

Utah (5-7-3, 0-4-2 Pac-12) vs. Oregon (8-2-4, 3-2-1 Pac-12)

Venue:Salt Lake City, Utah | Ute Veld

Live stats:click here

Live Stream: Pac-12 networks

Twitter updates:@UtahWSoccer

Promotion

Join us for our Trunk or Treat at Ute Field on Thursday nights. The event kicks off at 5:45 PM in front of the Ute Soccer Field. Sunday is Alumni Day at Ute Field and we welcome all Alumni to the game.

Last timeout

The Utes took the field last Friday when Utah opened a three-game homestand. The Utes received California and dropped the game 1-0. Utah controlled more than 55 percent of the game and had three shots on target. Eden Jacobsen got a good chance to score when she made a save on the crossbar in the 67th minute of the game.

Scouting in the State of Oregon

Oregon State enters the matchup with the Utes this weekend with an 11-3-0 record and a score of 3-3-0 in the Pac-12 game. The Beavers enter the weekend ranking 22nd in the latest RPI ranking. Oregon State is coming off a 4-1 loss to UCLA in the last game played. The Beavers have scored 30 goals and conceded 16 goals this season. Oregon State is surpassed, 11.4-11.2, on the season. McKenna Martinez leads the team with seven goals. She also leads the team in points with 18. Amber Jackson follows with five goals and three assists for 13 points. The Beavers have four players with three or more goals this season. Martinez and Jackson each have three winning goals. Bridgette Skiba leads the team in the net, with 58 saves and a goal-to-average of 1.13.

About Oregon

Oregon goes into the weekend with Utah with a record of 8-2-4 on the season and 3-2-1 in Pac-12 play. The Ducks are coming off a 3-1 loss to No. 5 USC. The loss broke a two-match winning streak for Oregon. Oregon is 3-1-3 in road races this season. This season, Oregon has scored 24 goals in the season, averaging 1.71 goals per game, while conceding just 13 goals for an average of 0.93 per game. Ally Cook leads the team with six goals in the season and 14 points. She also has two assists. Four Ducks have scored three or more goals this season. Zoe Hasenauer is second in the team with four goals. In the net, Leah Freeman leads the Ducks. She has made 50 saves and allowed only eight goals this season. Her target-against-average is 0.69, the third best mark in the Pac-12 and 35th nationally.

Last year against the state of Oregon

Last season, the Utes traveled to Corvallis, Oregon, and took on the Beavers. Oregon State got away with a 3-1 over the Utes. Eden Jacobsen scored the only goal for the Utes in the match in the 84th minute. Utah defeated the Beavers 23-12 in the game and led 6-4 with shots on target.

Last year against Oregon

Last season, the Utes traveled to Eugene, Oregon, to face the Ducks. Oregon scored the first goal of the game, but Ali Schinko draw in the 76th minute of the game and forced extra time. Neither team scored in extra time and the Ducks and Utes would tie. Oregon defeated Utah 18-14 and 7-4 with shots on target in the game.

All-Time vs. Oregon State

The Utes are 6-5-1 all-time against the Beavers of Oregon State. The Utes are 4-1-1 when playing Oregon State in Salt Lake City. Utah is 1-1 against the Beavers in their last three games. Utah won four in a row against the Beavers from 2013 to 2016.

All-Time Against Oregon

The Utes have always had success against the Ducks in Salt Lake City. Utah is 7-0-0 when he plays Oregon in Salt Lake City. The Utes are 10-4-2 all-time against the Ducks. Utah is 1-1 against Oregon in the last three games and won back-to-back games against the Ducks during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Utes program searches Win 275

The Utes football program continues to record victories, looking for their 275th win in program history. They currently have 274 wins. The program’s 250th win came during the 2018 season with a 3-0 victory over Utah state.

Kaufusi and Talbot lead the way

This season, Taliana Kaufusic and Courtney Talbot lead the team in scoring with four goals each. Either Kaufusi or Talbot have scored seven of their last nine goals for Utah, dating back to September 2. The last time another player scored for Utah was on September 12, when Brooklyn James and Makayla Christensen scored against Dixie State.

Talbot continues to shine

Junior captain Courtney Talbot continues to shine on the pitch for the Utes this season. She has set career highs in goals (4) and points (9). Her fourth goal of the season came in the 41st minute against then No. 3 UCLA. Talbot is one of only two players to score four goals in the season for Utah. Her nine points lead the team.

Matches against ranked teams

Utah played against a ranked opponent for the fourth time this season at the USC on Sunday, October 10. Utah is 0-2-2 in games against nationally ranked teams. Utah got away with a draw when-No. 3 UCLA on October 7. Utah’s other tie this season was against No. 22 Brigham Young. Thursday’s matchup games receive votes Oregon State fresh Utah.

Next one

After hosting Oregon State and Oregon this weekend, the Utes head south. They will face Arizona and the State of Arizona next Thursday and Sunday. Utah will face Arizona on Thursday-evening and will play in Arizona State on Sunday-afternoon.