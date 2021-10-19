Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath Gets Lifetime MCC Membership | Cricket News







The MCC, based in Lord’s, is the custodian of the cricket laws.

Harbhajan and Srinath both enjoyed great international careers. Harbhajan is India’s third highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 417 dismissals in 103 Tests and over 700 plus international wickets in various formats.

Srinath, currently an ICC Elite Panel Match Referee, is one of the greatest fast bowlers with 315 ODI wickets and 236 Test casualties.

“Eight of the 12 test nations are represented in this year’s list, which includes some of the most recognizable names in the modern game,” the MCC said in a statement.

England’s leading Test run scorer, Alastair Cook, is joined by compatriots Ian Bell and Marcus Trescothick, totaling over 39,000 international runs.

A fourth star from England, Sarah Taylor, returned to the field this year, appearing in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred, and is recognized as one of the best wicketkeepers of her generation.

Four South African legends have been awarded an honorary life membership, and Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis and Morne Morkel will all receive the honor. Kallis’ 13,289 Test Runs put him third on the all-time run scoreboard.

Female batter Alex Blackwell and the classy Damien Martyn from Australia are also included.

Ian Bishop, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan all represent the West Indies. Bishop took 161 wickets in just 43 games, while Chanderpaul is the West Indies’ most capped Test player (164) and just seven players have scored more than his 11,867 runs.

Sarwan achieved 15 test centuries and his 291 against England in 2009 equaled the highest individual score of a West Indian on English soil by Sir Viv Richards in 1976.

Sri Lankan Rangana Herath took 433 Test wickets in a career spanning nearly two decades, and is in the top ten of all-time wicket takers.

Sara McGlashan is the only New Zealander on the list to have appeared for the White Ferns more than 200 times over the course of a 14-year career and Zimbabwean all-rounder Grant Flower was recognized for his 10,000 international runs in 288 matches.

