Sports
Gwinnett High School Football Region Standings | Sport
School region general this week
Collins Hill 2-0 8-0 Mountain View
Mill Creek 2-0 7-0 at Newton
Mountain View 0-1 3-4 on Collins Hill
Peachtree Ridge 0-1 3-4 North Gwinnett
North Gwinnett 0-2 3-5 at Peachtree Ridge
School region general this week
Duluth 2-1 4-3 at Norcross
Discovery 1-2 2-5 at Archer
Berkmar 0-4 0-7 at Dunwoody
School region general this week
Grayson 2-0 6-2 Brookwood
Brookwood 1-0 5-2 at Grayson
Newton 1-1 4-2 Mill Creek
South Gwinnett 0-1 4-3 Park View
Parkview 0-2 3-5 at South Gwinnett
School region general this week
Winder-Barrow 2-2 4-4 Goodbye
Habersham Central 0-4 2-6 at Central Gwinnett
Central Gwinnett 0-4 1-7 Habersham Central
School region general this week
Sandy Creek 4-0 7-0 Carver-Atlanta
Cedar Grove 4-0 5-2 at Westminster
Carver-Atlanta 3-1 4-2 at Sandy Creek
Westminster 1-3 3-4 Cedar Grove
Redan 0-4 2-5 at Douglass
School region general this week
Mount Vernon 2-0 5-2 at Holy Innocents
Holy Innocents 1-0 6-1 Mount Vernon
Wesleyan 1-0 5-2 at Providence
Providence 0-2 1-6 Wesleyan
Interesting games of this week
Camden County in Tift County
Colquitt County in Lowndes
Lambert at Forsyth Central
Gainesville at West Forsyth
Northside-Warner Robins in Lee County
Houston County in Valdosta
Westlake in North Atlanta
East Paulding in Carrollton
Centennial at Johns Creek
Creekview at Chattahoochee
Wayne County at Warner Robins
Cartersville at Woodland-Cartersville
Walnut Grove at Apalachee
Clarke Central in Loganville
Eastside in Jackson County
Thomas County Central in Cairo
New Hampstead at Benedictine
Cedar Shoals in North Oconee
Flowery Branch in Madison County
Sources
2/ https://www.gwinnettprepsports.com/sports/gwinnett-high-school-football-region-standings/article_d07c59b7-6af8-5ee1-bb31-fd2ca0d47b38.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]