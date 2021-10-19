Girls Tennis: Newark Academy, Demarest advance after T or C 1st round wins

Third-seeded Demarest and fifth-seeded Newark Academy won the first round of the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions every Tuesday at the Garden State Tennis Center in Edison.

Demarest, number 5 in the latest NJ.com Top 20, defeated sixth-seeded Mountain Lakes 5-0, while number 11 Newark Academy defeated fourth-seeded and number 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3-2.

In the early game, Newark Academy (16-3) started the day with two crucial wins, both double positions. In the first doubles, Molly Egan and Joanna Yu defeated Samantha Edelman and Nikita Sahasrabudha 6-1, 6-3, while Melanie Kramarchuk and Hilary Adelman also recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win against Ellora Majumbar and Jion Shim in the second doubles.

The Minutemen took the win and moved on to a run on the third singles, while Sarah Wang took a 6-2, 6-0 win over Diti Nainwal.

It feels really good and I’m really proud of our whole team, not just me, Wang said. Everyone has done their best and I am so proud of everyone because it is our team that brought us here.

On the two lanes next to her, Scotch Plains-Fanwood was ahead of first and second base. Wang didn’t feel the pressure was on her, but just wanted to make a positive contribution to the team.

I never felt like I had to win, I just knew I had to do my part, Wang said. It’s my responsibility to do my best and do my best just because everyone here has worked so hard and I want to work so hard too.

Wang is one of three freshman starters for Newark Academy. This process is all new to them—and even the sophomores—as the 2020 season was also vastly different last fall.

It’s surreal. I can’t believe we made it here. It’s clearly my freshman year, Wang said. I just got thrown in. I actually had no idea what I was doing, and was here now. It’s crazy and exciting.

Winners of eight all-time T or C titles, accounting for the second most in state history, Newark Academy hasn’t made a final since 2002. The Minutemen will be placed on top and No. 1 Pingry in the semi-finals back in Edison at 2pm on Wednesday.

Everyone here is great and honestly I think we should all just do our best. Whatever happens, whatever happens, Wang said. As my coach said, it’s now the icing on the cake. We’ve already won a state championship and we’ve come this far. I just feel like if everyone does their best, everyone just believes in themselves and has complete confidence, I’m sure we can beat them.

Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-3) won at first and second base in the afternoon. Anna Szczuka beat Ayanna Varma 7-5, 6-3, while Diya Nainwal defeated Mallika Reddy 6-3, 6-4.

The Raiders made their first trip to the T of C after winning their first-ever Group 3 title last Thursday.

It feels great. All the hard work paid off. It’s our first time here in school history. We have a Group 3 title, it’s great. We did better and better every year, said Szczuka, a senior. It’s a nice end to my high school career. I want to play in college, but I’m not sure I will, so it’s nice to end my high school career on a winning note.

With five of the seven starters returning next season, Szczuka believes SP-F can come back.

I think they can come back next year, she said. We have strong players without me, so I think they can get through it.

Demarest (19-0), who has won two Group 2 titles in a row – the only two in program history – has reached the semi-finals of the T of C for the first time. Demarest fell in the opening round in 2019. Anna Chow didn’t play that game, but she was available this time, helping the Norwegian women to the top with a 6-0, 6-0 first basehit win against Megan Matkiwsky.

Second basehit Yahli Noy also defeated Ilana Siegel, 6-0, 6-0, while third basehit Priyanka Khubani recorded a win over Elaine Wu, 6-3, 6-1.

The first doubles matches were on the competitive side as the first doubles duo for Demarest, Alissa Hsu and Kaitlyn Choi defeated Katya Furlender and Katie Kotak 6-3, 6-4. In the second doubles, Victoria Ambartsoumian and Tanisha Ghia took a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win against Dasha Furlender and Samantha Siegel.

It was really hard to win. I think we all worked really hard, Hsu said. Although we didn’t play particularly well today, I think our hard work shows that we were able to win anyway.

The victory for not only Hsu and Choi but for the whole team could have been helped by Chois purple lucky socks.

One day I decided to bring funky socks and it’s just been a thing ever since, Choi said. Purple are my favorites and I hope to expand my sock collection soon.

Next up for Demarest is second-placed and No. 4 Marlboro at noon on Wednesdays. This match should come to the end and will be a fight to the finish, especially in the three singles spots.

With experience in their pocket and their full line-up at their disposal, the Norwegian women are confident.

In our first year that we lost, we were pretty happy we made it because that was the first time there were groups, said Hsu, a senior. We didn’t have our first singles, so everyone was higher up. It was really crazy, and we still almost won. If Anna was there we would have swept for sure, but it’s nice now that we have the whole team here and we’re happy to share the experience. We know that we are putting our best foot forward in this tournament.

Mountain Lakes, the Group 1 champions, finished the year 14-1. It was the third time the Lakers had taken the T from C. Mountain Lakes. made

