Fantasy Hockey Stock Report After Week 1

This week’s article features a center finding the Fountain of Youth in the Steel City, a 2008 first overall pick on a roll, a Winged Wheel neophyte blueliner, the new Toronto top executive, Max Pac out for six weeks , and the future in net for Big D sent to the minors.

First liners (risers)

Jeff Carter, C, PIT

Carter found the fountain of youth after coming to Pittsburgh last season. With both Sidney Crosby (wrist) and Evgeni Malkin (knee) out, Pittsburgh needed a few players to pick up the slack, and Carter answered the bell. He scored the 400th goal of his career on Thursday and provided three assists in the three games while centering the top line. When Crosby returns, possibly this week, Carter will slide down, but he should continue to see important minutes until at least Malkin returns.

Anze Kopitar, C, LA

Kopitar finished last season with 13 goals and 37 helpers in 56 games, finishing the season with exactly 1,000 points in his 15-year NHL career. He’s red-hot kickoff 2021-22, scoring four goals and three helpers along with 10 shots on the net in two games. Any concern that he might slow down has been allayed early on by his start at least. Kopitar is still the number 1 center both in terms of strength and man advantage, which should remain the case even if Quinton Byfield returns from injury.

Chris Kreider, RW, New York

I’ve considered listing Kreider as a Trade Away candidate below, but I think everyone knows not to overestimate him right now. What you see is what comes out of CK20. At least 20 goals in six of the last seven seasons he’s been on pace for 20 plus the year he missed 20 games in 2017-18, but he always leaves you wanting and expecting. With his skills, size and speed, Kreider should now have a 30-goal campaign. But injuries and inconsistency were the hallmark of his career. Qualifying on both wing spots, he is a staple in the top power play unit, scoring three goals in a row to start the year.

Steven Stamkos, RW, TB

Stamkos has been doing well to start the season, scoring multiple points in each of the first three games and seven overall (three goals, four assists). Stamkos has been moved from center to wing and has been released from a number of defensive duties, which could extend his career. Stamkos missed exactly a month from mid-April to mid-May with a lower body problem in 2020-21. In the end, he sat out Tampa Bay’s last 14 games in the regular season and the first two playoff games. He matched every game the rest of the way, finishing with eight goals and 18 points in 23 games after the season, and he has continued that feat this year.

Steven Stamkos’ move from the center to the wing has been fairly successful thus far. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Moritz Seider, D, DET

Seider, the sixth pick in the 2019 draft, broke camp with the Red Wings and missed two games. Three assists in two games, including a power play helper, is a great way to make a first impression. Detroit loaned Seider a season ago to Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he scored seven goals and 28 points in 41 games. That time in the SHL seems to have worked wonders for Seider, who won’t be turning 21 until April. Expect ups and downs, but don’t be afraid to roll the dice on the kid.

Gustav Forsling, D, FL

Forsling struggled for three years as a member of the Blackhawks, but found his way with the Panthers last year. He achieved career heights across the board as a cat, with Florida awarding Forsling this summer with an $8 million three-year contract. Now a mainstay on the blueline, Forsling sees the service of the second pair, albeit with little to no action on the man advantage. Despite this, Forsling is still worth a look, especially in deeper leagues where he should have a small point production and a solid plus-minus rating.

Jack Campbell, G, TOR

Campbell, who revived his career last season with his second with the Maple Leafs, entered 2021-22 as the presumed favorite to see most of the time between the pipes. Toronto signed Petr Mrazek this offseason, but Campbell started and won Opening Night, and with Mrazek out with a groin injury, Campbell has a relatively clear path to playing time for the next two weeks. He has never made more than 26 starts in an NHL season, but he resigned last year when Frederik Andersen was injured. Now that Mrazek is out and on a strong Toronto team, Campbell could be set for a career year.

Cal Petersen, G, LA

Petersen saw the most action in the net for LA last season, helping to facilitate Jack Campbell’s move to Toronto, while also taking over from Jonathan Quick as the team’s No. 1 net-shorter. Quick is still there and will play a part in the mix, but Petersen is the one to be on the list when targeting a Kings keeper. Los Angeles is in transition, just mixing faces of the enviable depth of the prospect. As such, Petersen will experience the normal ups and downs for a goalkeeper, compounded by the changes around him.

Others include: Jack Hughes, Kirby Dach, Jared McCann, Mika Zibanejad, Mikael Granlund, Chandler Stephenson, Mason McTavish (unclear if he will stay), Tyler Johnson, Nils Hoglander, Danton Heinen, Johnny Gaudreau, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Alex Chiasson, Tyler Ennis, Andrei Svechnikov, Josh Anderson, Eeli Tolvanen, Brandon Tanev, Zach Hyman, Jordan Kyrou, Jesse Puljujarvi (on a par with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl), Brady Tkachuk (scheduled for Thursday), Sam Bennett, Tony DeAngelo, Drew Doughty, Bowen Byram, Jamie Drysdale, Shayne Gostisbehere, Rasmus Andersson, Brett Pesce, Braden Holtby, Vitek Vanecek, Jack Campbell, Frederik Andersen and Igor Shesterkin.

Trade for

Patrik Laine, LW, CBJ

Call it a hunch. Call it hopeful thinking, because I have Laine in my class. Call it what you want. But Laine has started the year strong, with a winning goal on Saturday and a couple of assists in his two games played. Laine was ineffective after being taken over from Winnipeg last season, scoring 10 goals and 21 points with a minus-29 rating in 45 games. Only 23, Laine has scored 138 goals in his first four NHL campaigns and is on a long-term contract after signing a one-year deal with Columbus this off-season.

Training room (Injuries)

Max Pacioretty, LW, LV

Pacioretty is expected to miss six weeks after suffering a lower body injury against the Kings last Thursday. After a so-so last season in Montreal and the 2017-18 campaign in Vegas, Pacioretty recovered in 2019-20 with 71 points in 66 games. He followed that solid season with 24 goals and 27 assists in 48 games last year and had two goals and an assist in a couple of games when injured. Pacioretty’s absence likely means Chandler Stephenson will drop out of the lineup, while the trio of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith will serve as the topline for the foreseeable future. Evgenii Dadonov and Nolan Patrick have a little more pressure on them now while Peyton Krebs could be promoted.

Others include: Auston Matthews (out of season wrist surgery, missed first three games, in line up Monday), Casey Mittelstadt (upper body, injured Thursday, will be out for at least a few weeks), Ryan Strome (COVID, missed games Saturday and Monday), Max Domi (rib fracture, placed on injured reserve, will miss 2-4 weeks), Nikita Kucherov (lower body, injured Saturday, may need surgery), Kaapo Kakko (upper body, injured Saturday, posted IR on Sunday, at least out seven days ). John Klingberg (lower body, injured on Thursday, out on Sunday) and Petr Mrazek (groin, injured on Thursday, out for at least two weeks).

Fourth Liners/Press Boxers (Fallers)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, CAR

The future looks bright for Kotkaniemi, who was selected third overall in 2018. The Canadiens, signed on an offer form by Carolina, were unwilling to pay the 21-year-old $6.1 million next season, so they will receive first prize from the Hurricanes. and third round choices in the 2022 draft as compensation. Kotkaniemi is considered a talented young centre, but he will at least play on the left wing this year, either on the first or third line, likely back to the pivot next season. Look forward to a year of growth with next year a big step forward.

PK Subban, D, NJ

Subban has been struggling since coming to New Jersey, having the two worst seasons of his career. The additions of Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Graves should ease some of Subban’s burden, allowing him to recover somewhat. Subban should have a better year overall, but that might be more for the real NHL than fantasy. So adjust your expectations, but be prepared to jump on board if the second power play task suits him.

Jake Oettinger, G, DAL

Oettinger finished off the grid in Big D, landing in the AHL to kick off the season. Many believed that Oettinger would emerge from the camp as the No. 1 or No. 2 net less of the stars after going 11-8-7 while posting a 2.36 GAA and 0.911 save rate in 29 NHL appearances last season, but he will instead start the campaign in the minors. With Oettinger out of the picture, Anton Khudobin and Braden Holtby will enter the regular season as Dallas’ two best netminders. But if either one falters, Oettinger, who is clearly NHL ready, could be back at the big club soon.

Others include: Sean Monahan, Cole Caufield, Reilly Smith, Josh Bailey, Vitali Kravtsov, Evander Kane (21 game suspended), Matt Dumba, Carter Hutton and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Trade away

Drew O’Connor, LW, PIT

With both Sidney Crosby (wrist) and Evgeni Malkin (knee) out, the Penguins need help. Enter O’Connor, who had a cup of coffee for Pittsburgh last season, along with a handful of others. O’Connor has a couple of goals and a helper in his first two games, while seeing solid minutes. He has the pedigree of a goalscorer, recording 38 goals and 21 helpers in his two seasons with Dartmouth. The unwritten winger could have a shot at the top six even if Crosby and Malkin are back, but be careful not to overestimate, just enjoy this ride while it lasts.