Who is Curtis Campher? Irish cricketer shines at 2021 T20 World Cup – how he made history vs Netherlands





Ireland’s Curtis Campher made T20 World Cup history by taking four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands

Campher took four wickets in four balls in Ireland’s first T20 World Cup match The star of Ireland’s impressive performance was all-rounder Curtis Campher who took a phenomenal four wickets in four balls to completely dismantle the Dutch batting order. Register to our World of Sport newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise The Irish all-rounder is only the third man to have taken four wickets in as many balls in T20 history and the only man to have done so in a Twenty20 World Cup match. Afghan Rashid Khan and Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga are the only two other cricketers to have accomplished such a feat, having both accomplished in 2019. Who is Curtis Campher? Born in 1999 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Campher has represented South Africa at under-19 level. It was only after a chance conversation with Irish cricketer Niall OBrien that Campher realized he could qualify to play for Ireland thanks to his grandmother who was from Derry. The 22-year-old moved to Ireland in early 2020 and was selected for the Ireland Wolves tour to Namibia. On February 21, 2020, the right-handed all-rounder made his Twenty20 debut for the Wolves. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:63.193%"/> Campher celebrates one of his five wickets in his debut ODI series against England in 2020 In July 2020, Campher was then named in Ireland’s 21-man roster to travel to England for the One Day International series and made his ODI debut on 30 July 2020 against England. Campher scored the highest score for Ireland in the match with 59 not out, but Ireland lost by six wickets. In the second ODI of the series, Campher scored 68 from 87 balls and finished the three game run with five wickets at an average of 28.80. Campher was named in Ireland’s T20 squad for their series against Zimbabwe and made his T20 International debut on 27 August 2021. Who does Curtis Campher play for? In the 2020 season, Campher played for the inter-provincial team Leinster Lightning before moving to the Munster Reds in 2021. Campher previously played for the South African national team at under-19 level, but has been part of the Irish national team since 2020. read more Curtis Camphers match against the Netherlands The Netherlands had a rocky start with Ben Cooper being eliminated for a duck, but Max ODowd managed to score 51 runs off 47 balls, trying to stabilize the Dutch team. However, in the ninth over, Campher was brought back on the attack and the Irish all-rounder brought the Netherlands back from 51-2 to 51-6 in a four-ball space. Campher’s first victim was Colin Ackermann who was caught by Irish wicketkeeper Neil Rock at 11. The three that followed – Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Roelof Van der Merwe – were all out for ducks and had Ireland under control halfway through the Dutch innings. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Campher had caught two wickets lbw, one behind and one bowled The wickets of ten Doeschate and Edwards were given to lbw decisions, while Van der Merwe dragged his first throw straight to the stumps to give Camphers a historic fourth wicket in as many balls. What did Curtis Campher say? Speaking to Sky after the game, Campher said my heart was racing quite a bit, but I just took a few deep breaths at the start of my run and just made sure I had my skills under control. Campher praised his captain, Andy Balbirnie, for his encouraging words: Frankly, I didn’t feel great with the ball there, but the skipper told me to break open the game. He is a great skipper. He gives you free rein when you are bowling to do whatever you want. I’m very lucky to get (four wickets in four balls). To be honest I didn’t really think about it, maybe it will sink in a little later. I was just trying to do what I wanted to do. Every time you get the chance to take a wicket in international cricket, it’s a real privilege. Every wicket I can do for the team is a real boost. When will Curtis Campher play next? Ireland’s next match will be against Sri Lanka on Wednesday 20 October 2021 at 3pm BST and will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand produced by a team of journalists, editors, video producers and designers living and working in the UK. Know more about who is who in the team, and our editorial values . We want to start a community among our readers, so please follow us Facebook , Twitter and Instagram and keep the conversation going. You can also sign up for our newsletters and receive a curated selection of our best books delivered to your inbox every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/sport/who-is-curtis-campher-ireland-cricket-player-stars-at-t20-world-cup-2021-how-he-made-history-vs-netherlands-3424447 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos