Tennis team advances to meet Westwood





The Lake Travis tennis team has secured a spot in the Class 6ARegion IV quarterfinals after beating McNeil and San Antonio Clark in the first two rounds of the Class 6A team tennis playoffs. The fourth-ranked Cavaliers have a known foe waiting for them in the quarterfinals, undefeated No. 2 Westwood. The Warriors defeated Lake Travis 13-6 on September 8 in the regular season. In the opening round, Lake Travis made quick work of McNeil, taking a 10–0 win over the Mavericks on October 12. The Cavaliers defeated San Antonio Clark 10-1 in an area playoff at San Marcos High School on October 15. Westwood has yet to lose a game in the playoffs, beating Austin High and San Antonio Johnson each by a score of 10-0 in the first two rounds, respectively. The winner of the quarter-final match on October 19 will face Laredo United of Northside Health Careers in the regional semi-finals at Northside ISD Tennis Courts. On the other side of the Region IV class, No. 7 Westlake faced No. 10 San Antonio Reagan, a team that defeated the Chaparrals 12-7 in the regular season, in the quarterfinals at Dripping Springs High School on Oct. 19. Westlake defeated Round Rock and Smithson Valley in the first two rounds respectively. The winner of Tuesday’s match with Regan will advance to the regional semifinals at Northside ISD Tennis Courts in San Antonio on Oct. 21, facing either Del Rio or Laredo Alexander. Girls basketball: Practices for the 2021-22 season began on October 20 for the Lake Travis girls. The Cavaliers finished the 2020-21 season 18-8 and reached the area round of the playoffs, losing to Converse Judson. Lake Travis opens the season on November 5 in Vandegrift. Golf: After finishing third at the Lake Travis Shootout to kick off the fall season, the Lake Travis boys played in the Four Points Shootout at Falconhead Golf Club. The 36-hole tournament starts on October 19. The second team of the varsity girls returns to the course on November 5 and 6 at the Varsity Girls Invitational at Wolfdancer Golf Club.

