Tuesday ALCS/NLCS open discussion – Camden Chat





If you don’t like it Red Stockings and chances are, if you’re a frequent visitor to Camden Chat, you don’t like how this ALCS plays out. Meanwhile, if you don’t like the evaders, but like the Braves or just like watching the underdog have his day, the NLCS is the series for you. Both series are in action today. Here’s the schedule: Braves at Dodgers, 5:08, TBS. Atlanta leads, 2-0

Astros at Red Sox, 8:08, FS1. Boston leads, 2-1 Just like they did in 2013 and 2018, the Red Sox seem to be turning into a postseason juggernaut, gaining momentum with every playoff game like a hurricane crosses water every day. What was once a sustained tropical storm that the Orioles handled in the penultimate series of the season is now a raging Category 5. After dropping Game 1, Boston defeated Houston 9-5 in Game 2, winning the top spot on Monday. hand in the series with a 12-3 win over Fenway Park. The Red Sox hit .296 as a team with nine home runs in three games, and they are especially fond of the grand slam. Zack Greinke will try to lead the way as Houston tries to both restore balance to the series and ensure the ALCS returns to Minute Maid Park. Nick Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox. The Braves, who had 18 wins less than the Dodgers during the season, nevertheless pushed the defending champion into a hole with some nerve-wracking wins. Austin Riley had the game-winning single in the ninth in the 3-2 win in Game 1, and Eddie Rosario took credit with the winning hit in the ninth of the 5-4 win in Game 2, ending a rally of trailing 4-2 in the eighth inning. Charlie Morton will try to put Atlanta on its way to an impressive 3-0 lead, while Cy Young Award candidate Walker Buehler will get the ball for the Dodgers, who have led in both games so far. Here are the lineups for the early game: Atlanta 1. Eddie Rosario LF 2. Freddie Freeman 1B 3. Ozzie Albies 2B 4. Austin Riley 3B 5. Pederson RF Game 6. Adam Duvall CF 7. Travis d’Arnaud C 8. Dansby Swanson SS 9. Charlie Morton P RHP Charlie Morton The Angels 1. Mookie Betts RF 2. Corey Seager SS 3. Three Turner 2B 4. Will Smith C 5. Justin Turner 3B 6. Gavin Lux CF 7. Cody Bellinger 1B 8. Chris Taylor LF 9. Walker Buehler P RHP Walker Buehler

