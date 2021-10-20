Match Day Guide – October 20 – Cricket’s Big Night – Atltico Ottawa





We go to the last few games at TD Place. Wednesday night under the lights, it’s Cricket’s Big Night where we hope to find Cricket – a 2 year old Potcake from Antigua – a FURever home. We’re up against Valor FC and kick-off is 7:00. TheMatch day guideis your one-stop shop for the important information you need to know, and perhaps access on your phone while you’re here or on the way here. If you need tickets of course…GET TICKETS HERE. As with every home game, there’s a quick ceremonial flag raising, which is what we’re doing with a season place member at every home game this year. You also need to know (in a good way) about Section W. That’s where The Bytown Boys and Capital City Supporter groups bring the noise. It’s a standing area, so if that sounds fun, feel free to check them out. Finally, a friendly reminder to get here early. For more information about your ticket or TD Place protocols, clickHERE. Come on! You can only access TD Place through Gate 1 Kickoff at 7:00 PM. The opponent is Valor FC from Winnipeg. Also worth noting is that The Sawmill will take place in Lansdowne, so expect the odd zombie sighting. In terms of transportation, cycling is a great way to get here. Lots of places to lock up in and around Lansdowne. Walking also works. If you travel by public transport, remember… it’s FREE. You may have to show your ticket on your phone if asked, but OC Transpo really got through this: free transport 3 hours before or after a match. If you just want to show off that 1985 Pontiac Grand Am SE, on-site parking is availableHERE. We take the safety of our fans seriously…All guests 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated.You must show proof of the double vax along with a photo ID. Face coverings should be worn over the mouth and nose at all times unless you are eating or drinking while on TD Place, including when sitting in your seat. There are NO IN & OUT privileges. If you leave the stadium, you are not allowed to enter. Cleaning procedures have been improved and disinfection stations will be available throughout. TD Place is a 100% cashless stadium, only pin and credit are accepted in the stadium, no exceptions. Fans are encouraged to maintain physical distance when moving around the hall. And of course, don’t come to a game if you feel sick or show symptoms of COVID-19. To see the full TD Place Safety Hub, clickHERE. We always have a decent show in the house. TD Place has been good for us, especially because of the energy of the stands. Hopefully more of the same on Wednesday. Make sure to bring your vote. Your vote is needed! Let’s close the seasons strong! Cricket belongs to the Eastern Ontario Potcake Rescue – a small but mighty animal rescue in Ottawa. And he will be at TD Place with some of his friends. The noise may be too much for him so he may be a little shy at first. If you see Cricket (or one of his friends), ask the handler if it’s okay to say hello. If you know any dog ​​lovers who should be here, let them know that there is always a good seat available in section NHERE. Check out all the new Atleti merchandise for the first time on Wednesday night. New drops just in time for fall and winter from Macron and New Era. For more information about attending a match at TD Place, clickHERE. Let’s go athletic! #ForOttawa

