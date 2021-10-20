Sports
Tennessee Titans Fill Bills For Exciting ‘Monday Night Football’ Win
The Tennessee Titans stunned the red-hot Buffalo Bills 34-31 at Nissan Stadium on “Monday Night Football”, improving to 4-2 on the season.
The Titans stuffed Bills quarterback Josh Allen on fourth and 1 on the Titans’ 3-yard line in the closing seconds to hold onto the win.
Here are our best takeaways from the game:
Brilliant goal-line standard
The Bills (4-2) had another run of downs on the Titans’ 12-yard line in the closing seconds and failed to pull in the winning touchdown.
The Bills moved to just under 2 and chose to go for fourth instead of kicking a field goal to force extra time.
Allen went below center to try a quarterback sneak on the fourth and a half yards, but he was hit at the scrimmage and slipped as he tried to push forward. He came down about a ball length short of the first.
“I didn’t have the best base,” Allen said. “It happens.”
The goal line came after Derrick Henry’s 13-yard run gave the Titans the lead. It was the seventh lead of the game.
Derrick Henry’s Big Night
Henry came in on Monday with the most rushing yards in the NFL, finishing third back in history Monday night for rushing for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. Eric Dickerson (1983) and Jim Brown (1958) are the others, according to ESPN.
Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries against the Bills, averaging more than 7 yards per carry. He was clocked at 21.8 mph on a 76-yard TD run in the first quarter.
Henry has rushed 783 yards and 10 TDs this season.
AJ Brown Back; Julio Jones out
Wide receiver AJ Brown impressed especially in the second half. His effort was needed after receiver Julio Jones was sidelined in the second half with a hamstring injury.
Brown, after allegedly fighting food poisoning on Saturday, caught a team-high seven passes for 91 yards.
Jones finished with three catches for 59 yards.
Taylor Lewan drove off the field
Titan’s left tackle Taylor Lewan was driven off the fieldin the first half and was assessed for a concussion.
Lewan lay still on the turf of Nissan Stadium before being tied to a board and carried away. He gave the crowd a thumbs up as he left the field.
Next one
The Titans will host the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Nissan Stadium (afternoon CT, CBS).
Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter@benyarthur.
