Squad National Hockey League 2021-22





Referees 2 Jon McIsaac, Truro, Nova Scotia, 2013

3 Chris Schlenker, Medicine Hat, Alberta, 2016

4 Wes McCauley, Georgetown, Ontario, 2003

5 Chris Rooney, Boston, 2000

6 Francis Charron, Ottawa, Ontario, 2010

7 Garrett Rank, Kitchener, Ontario, 2015

8 Francois St. Laurent, Greenfield Park, Quebec, 2016

9 Dan Oourke, Calgary, Alberta, 1999

10 Kyle Rehman, Stettler, Alberta, 2008

11 Kelly Sutherland, Richmond, British Columbia, 2000

12 Justin St. Pierre, Dolbeau, Quebec, 2005

13 Furman South, Sewickley, Pennsylvania, 2021

14 Trevor Hanson, Richmond, British Columbia, 2013

15 Jean Hebert, Bouctouche, New Brunswick, 2011

16 Brian Pochmara, Detroit, 2005

17 Frederick LEcuyer, Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, 2007

18 Tom Chmielewski, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 2014

19 Gord Dwyer, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 2005

21 TJ Luxmore, Timmins, Ontario, 2013

22 Ghislain Hebert, Bathurst, New Brunswick, 2009

23 Corey Syvret, Millgrove, Ontario, 2018

24 Graham Skilliter, La Ronge, Saskatchewan, 2013

25 Marc Joannette, Verdun, Quebec, 1999

26 Jacob Brenk, Detroit Lakes, Mich., 2015

27 Eric Furlatt, Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, 2001

28 Chris Lee, Saint John, New Brunswick, 2000

29 Ian Walsh, Philadelphia, 2000

30 Kendrick Nicholson, Stratford, Ontario, 2015

31 Michael Markovic, Aurora, Ontario, 2019

33 Kevin Pollock, Kincardine, Ontario, 2000

34 Brad Meier, Dayton, Ohio, 1999

36 Dean Morton, Peterborough, Ontario, 2000

37 Pierre Lambert, St. Hubert, Quebec, 2017

38 Peter MacDougall, 2019, Lumsden, Saskatchewan

40 Steve Kozari, Penticton, British Columbia, 2005 Minor League Referees 39 Brandon Blandina, Centennial, Colorado, 2019

41 Conor ODonnell, Hamilton, Ontario, 2019

42 Jordan Samuels-Thomas, West Hartford, Connecticut, 2021

43 Mitch Dunning, Tecumseh, Ontario, 2019

44 Justin Kea, Woodville, Ontario, 2021

45 Cody Beach, Kelowna, British Columbia, 2021

46 Brandon Schrader, Sanborn, NY, 2019

47 Carter Sandlak, London, Ontario, 2021

48 Beaudry Halkidis, Indian Trail, NC, 2019

49 Reid Anderson, Calgary, Alberta, 2018

