Sports
Squad National Hockey League 2021-22
Referees
2 Jon McIsaac, Truro, Nova Scotia, 2013
3 Chris Schlenker, Medicine Hat, Alberta, 2016
4 Wes McCauley, Georgetown, Ontario, 2003
5 Chris Rooney, Boston, 2000
6 Francis Charron, Ottawa, Ontario, 2010
7 Garrett Rank, Kitchener, Ontario, 2015
8 Francois St. Laurent, Greenfield Park, Quebec, 2016
9 Dan Oourke, Calgary, Alberta, 1999
10 Kyle Rehman, Stettler, Alberta, 2008
11 Kelly Sutherland, Richmond, British Columbia, 2000
12 Justin St. Pierre, Dolbeau, Quebec, 2005
13 Furman South, Sewickley, Pennsylvania, 2021
14 Trevor Hanson, Richmond, British Columbia, 2013
15 Jean Hebert, Bouctouche, New Brunswick, 2011
16 Brian Pochmara, Detroit, 2005
17 Frederick LEcuyer, Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, 2007
18 Tom Chmielewski, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 2014
19 Gord Dwyer, Halifax, Nova Scotia, 2005
21 TJ Luxmore, Timmins, Ontario, 2013
22 Ghislain Hebert, Bathurst, New Brunswick, 2009
23 Corey Syvret, Millgrove, Ontario, 2018
24 Graham Skilliter, La Ronge, Saskatchewan, 2013
25 Marc Joannette, Verdun, Quebec, 1999
26 Jacob Brenk, Detroit Lakes, Mich., 2015
27 Eric Furlatt, Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, 2001
28 Chris Lee, Saint John, New Brunswick, 2000
29 Ian Walsh, Philadelphia, 2000
30 Kendrick Nicholson, Stratford, Ontario, 2015
31 Michael Markovic, Aurora, Ontario, 2019
33 Kevin Pollock, Kincardine, Ontario, 2000
34 Brad Meier, Dayton, Ohio, 1999
36 Dean Morton, Peterborough, Ontario, 2000
37 Pierre Lambert, St. Hubert, Quebec, 2017
38 Peter MacDougall, 2019, Lumsden, Saskatchewan
40 Steve Kozari, Penticton, British Columbia, 2005
Minor League Referees
39 Brandon Blandina, Centennial, Colorado, 2019
41 Conor ODonnell, Hamilton, Ontario, 2019
42 Jordan Samuels-Thomas, West Hartford, Connecticut, 2021
43 Mitch Dunning, Tecumseh, Ontario, 2019
44 Justin Kea, Woodville, Ontario, 2021
45 Cody Beach, Kelowna, British Columbia, 2021
46 Brandon Schrader, Sanborn, NY, 2019
47 Carter Sandlak, London, Ontario, 2021
48 Beaudry Halkidis, Indian Trail, NC, 2019
49 Reid Anderson, Calgary, Alberta, 2018
