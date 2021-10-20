Kim, Lewis Lead Cardinals After Two Rounds of Ozarks National Invitational





HOLLISTER, Mo. The Ball State women’s golf team returned to the Ozarks National Golf Course on Tuesday for day two of the Ozarks National Invitational. The cardinals are led by Liz Kim and Morgan Lewis , both of which are equal for the team leadership. Kim shot up 17 places after the second round, where she set a 73 (+1). She collected four birdies on day two, bringing her tournament total to five. She is joint 66th at 161 (+17). Lewis is also 66th after two rounds at 161 (+17) adding four birdies to her tournament tally. She has seven birdies for the tournament and leads the team. Dylan Armstrong had one of the best strokes of the tournament yet when she drove the green on the par-4 fifth. She nearly scored an ace and was left with a short putt for eagle. She made her eagle putt and she is one of 10 golfers to have recorded an eagle. She is tied for 69th place.

Payton Bennett has one birdie for the tournament and is in 75th place. Hadley Moritz has four birdies in two days and is tied for 81st. The final round starts at 8:24 a.m. CT for the Cardinals. Live results will be provided and can be found here. shift position 1. ORU 572 (-4)

2. Central Arkansas 584 (+8)

3. Arkansas State 585 (+9)

4. Central Tennessee 594 (+18)

5. Murray State 595 (+19)

6. Creighton 602 (+26)

7. Toledo 604 (+28)

8. Cincinnati 612 (+36)

9. Wichita State 614 (+38)

10. Southern Illinois 625 (+49)

T11. Missouri State 627 (+51)

T11. Missouri State B 627 (+51)

13. Northern Iowa 629 (+53)

14. Indiana State 646 (+72)

15. Ball stands 649 (+73) Follow the cardinals

