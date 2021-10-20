Essex Cricket awarded with top scores

Posted on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Essex County Cricket Club has been praised for the quality of the pitches produced by Head Groundsman Stuart Kerrison and his team for the two England Womens International matches at The Cloudfm County Ground in 2021.

The ratings are awarded by The ICC, which awards a rating on field and outfield performance for each Test Match, One-Day International and T20 played between all full and associated member nations.

The pitches and outfields are marked after the game by the ICC Match Referee on duty. The rating is then provided as feedback to the receiving Membership Council to aid in future field preparation and field preparation for international competitions.

The Cloudfm County Ground hosted two international matches in 2021, the first being a T20I between England and the West Indies in July, for which the club received both a very good pitch rating and a good outfield rating. The second International was also a T20I between England and New Zealand in September, for which the Club received a very good rating for both pitch rating and outfield standards.

Head Groundsman, Stuart Kerrison, commented: It’s always nice to be recognized for the hard work we’ve put in here in Chelmsford.

The team works incredibly hard to prepare the best possible pitches and outfields throughout the year, not just for the international competitions.

It has been a challenging schedule which has made these markings even more enjoyable and can hopefully host more international competitions in 2022.